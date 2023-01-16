Entertainment

'Shark Tank's Namita Thapar reacts to trolls with new post

Namita Thapar reacted to heavy weight trolling online

Namita Thapar, who came into the limelight after the roll-out of the show Shark Tank India, has become the talk of the town. The TV personality is currently facing backlash after she accused her house help of posting "hate messages." Now, she has shared a brief clip from a recent interview with the caption, "vicious trolling that doesn't even spare a sweet teenager."

A few days ago, a photo of Namita Thapar was shared on her Instagram account that claimed to be put up by one of her two sons Jai and Vir.

The post, now deleted, contained a hate message and suggested unfollowing her.

Later, Thapar alleged online that her "educated house help," and not her son, had posted the message from her phone.

Netizens weren't convinced by her previous clarification

Even though Thapar tried to explain her side of the story to her followers, netizens didn't seem to be ready to settle this just yet. Twitter users posted sarcastic comments on her story, while some showed their disappointment and suggested letting her social media manager handle the situation and come up with a better excuse! Another user said, "I am out of this."

What did Thapar's latest post say?

Given many social media users didn't buy the fact that a housemaid had made the posts, trolling continued. And, the Shark reacted to it using a clipping. Here, she spoke about being a "vulnerable leader." "This 1 min video is why I don't get off social media in spite of the vicious trolling that doesn't even spare a sweet teenager," her caption read.

This 1 min video is why I don’t get off social media inspite of the vicious trolling that doesn’t even spare a sweet teenager :) https://t.co/V6aN0LyBS3 Have a super week ahead! pic.twitter.com/X1TdZF7OdH — Namita (@namitathapar) January 16, 2023

Who is Namita Thapar?

Regarded as one of India's leading businesswomen, Thapar is the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, a company based in Pune, Maharashtra. She is married to Vikas Thapar, who is also the Vice President of Emcure Pharmaceuticals. Although she was well-established and known by many in the business world, Thapar gained popularity when she was introduced as one of the investors on Shark Tank India.

'Shark Tank India': A show taking TV industry by storm

Shark Tank India has certainly become a household name. An adaptation of the popular American show of the same name, the show focuses on investing in young businesses and supporting them to grow their business further. Shark Tank India returned with its second season with Sharks Amit Jain, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal, and Thapar.