You can now switch between Facebook and Instagram with ease

Written by Sanjana Shankar Sep 28, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

Social media companies seem to think up creative features at the drop of a hat. Meta has come up with a brand-new feature that would allow users to switch between Instagram and Facebook and provide easy access to multiple accounts from a single portal. At present, this feature is in the testing phase and will be rolled out soon.

Context Why does this story matter?

Instagram and Facebook were lauded when they allowed users to establish online business communities.

The latest switch feature from Meta arrives as a practical and convenient method of access to personal and professional accounts.

However, this move from Meta can be seen as a marketing fix to promote connectedness among its apps in order to entrap users and stall their advancements toward TikTok.

Feature Profiles should be added to the same account center

The new feature has been developed to act as a single interface to enable users to hop between different accounts and switch between Instagram and Facebook profiles. Users would be required to sync all their accounts to the common Accounts Center. Meta is also working on a feature that will allow users to employ their Facebook credentials to access Instagram and vice versa.

Information Users can receive all notifications at one place

In addition to the aforementioned changes, a user can also simultaneously receive notifications from other synced accounts which are not being browsed at that moment. The feature will be available on Android, iOS, and web versions.

Business tactics What lies behind this feature?

Firstly, this attempt has been deemed as a clever marketing strategy to garner new users and augment usage by providing a single and convenient portal to track multiple profiles. This comes as a surprise since Facebook originally advertised the single "real-user" identity. Secondly, integrating multiple services will help Meta face regulatory meddling. This makes it next to impossible to dismantle the multi-faceted business.