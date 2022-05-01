Entertainment

Another woman accuses Vijay Babu of sexual assault: Details here

Written by Shreya Mukherjee May 01, 2022, 02:39 pm 2 min read

Vijay Babu has apparently fled to Dubai after being booked for rape.

Days after Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu was charged with rape, another woman has leveled sexual assault allegations against him. Allegedly, he tried to kiss the woman without consent. Meanwhile, Babu reportedly fled to Dubai even as he approached the Kerala High Court for anticipatory bail. This isn't the first time he has been accused of such behavior. Trigger warning: Mentions of sexual assault.

Context Why does this story matter?

On April 22, an actor brought sexual assault charges against Babu.

She said he had gained her trust first and then raped her on multiple occasions by intoxicating her.

The producer had not only denied the allegations but went live on Facebook and revealed the survivor's identity, thereby breaking the law.

Earlier in 2017, a producer had leveled assault allegations against Babu, too.

Latest allegation What the victim said about encounter with Babu

On Friday, a woman opened up about her encounter with the producer in a post on the Facebook group, Women Against Sexual Harassment. She revealed they came into contact in November 2021 in a professional capacity. During a work meeting, Babu had consumed alcohol and tried to kiss her "without any question, without any consent." Later, he apologized, requesting her to not tell anyone.

Developments Babu's anticipatory bail petition adjourned for summer vacation

Ever since Ernakulam City Commissioner's Office filed a case against Babu on April 22, he has been absconding. Reportedly, he fled to Dubai from Bengaluru two days after cops registered the rape complaint. On the other hand, the Kerala HC on Friday heard Babu's anticipatory bail plea and adjourned it for summer vacation. The court also sought the state government's view on his petition.

Police Police not at fault for Babu's flight: Kochi Police Commissioner

The police issued a lookout notice for the actor-producer on Thursday; so, he can be arrested at any port of entry in the country. Meanwhile, Kochi City Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju has maintained there was no flaw on the part of the police force that helped Babu flee the country. Currently, statements of Babu's friends and film associates of the producer are being recorded.