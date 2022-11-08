Business

3 Indians feature in Forbes Asia's 2022 Power Businesswomen list

3 Indians feature in Forbes Asia's 2022 Power Businesswomen list

Written by Prateek Talukdar Nov 08, 2022, 04:59 pm 2 min read

Apart from Ghazal Alagh, the top six of the overall list included three women from Australia, and one each from Japan and South Korea

International business magazine Forbes on Monday released its list of 2022's most powerful businesswomen in the Asia-Pacific region, featuring three Indians among the top 20 entrepreneurs. Those on the list are Honasa Consumer co-founder Ghazal Alagh, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Chairperson Soma Mondal, and Emcure Pharmaceuticals Executive Director Namita Thapar. The list focused on businesswomen who sailed through the post-COVID-19 transition period.

Ghazal Alagh Alagh co-founded the company with her husband

Alagh's (34) Honasa Consumer is the parent company of popular personal care brands like Mamaearth, Aqualogica, The Derma Co., and Ayuga. She co-founded the company in 2016 with her husband Varun—the company's chief executive officer (CEO). Notably, it became a unicorn in January 2022 after raising $52M in a round led by venture capital firm Sequoia Capital India, valuing Honasa at a whopping $1.2B.

Quote Recovering from nearly three years of disruptions due to pandemic

Noting that the Asia-Pacific region has mostly started "learning to live with COVID-19," Forbes stated, "The 20 women on the 2022 Asia's Power Businesswomen list have come up with varying strategies that helped their businesses soar despite the uncertainty of the new normal."

Twitter Post Read the full list here

Just launched: Forbes #AsiaPowerBusinesswomen 2022 list honoring 20 outstanding women in business across the Asia-Pacific region.



Full list: https://t.co/sdtaJvZDGQ — Forbes Asia (@ForbesAsia) November 7, 2022

Soma Mondal Mondal is first woman to chair SAIL

Mondal (59) is the first woman to lead the government-owned SAIL. She oversaw its annual revenue soar by 50%, reaching Rs. 1.03 lakh crore, while profits increased to Rs. 12,000cr in the last fiscal. Before joining SAIL in 2021, she was the director of National Aluminium Company (NALCO). Hailing from Bhubaneswar, she is an electrical engineer from the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela.

Namita Thapar Thapar joined her father's company in 2007

Thapar (45) joined the Pune-based Emcure Pharmaceuticals—founded by her father Satish Mehta—in 2007 as the chief financial officer. Under her leadership, the company's domestic revenue doubled to Rs. 2,500cr in 2021. Emcure's total business is valued at $730 million (about Rs. 5,953cr). A chartered accountant by profession, Thapar is also one of the mentors on the popular TV show for entrepreneurs, Shark Tank India.