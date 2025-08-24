'Bullet just...goes through': Karan Aujla recalls extortion attacks in Canada

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, known for songs like Softly and Tauba Tauba, has revealed that he moved from Canada to Dubai after his house was attacked six times. Speaking on Raj Shamani's podcast recently, he said that the incidents were part of an extortion case where he was threatened with not being allowed to hold shows in Punjab or visit India.

Details 'It was an extortion case...': Aujla Aujla said, "It was an extortion case, ki 'Paise de do, show nahi lagane denge, Punjab nahi aane denge, aap India nahi aa sakte.' Toh woh nahi diya fir yeh hua." "Mere saath 6 baar yeh ho chuka hai ki mere pe aur ghar pe firing hui hai." "In Canada, the houses are made of wood so the bullet just goes through. So there is no safety being inside the house."

Defense 'People said I got scared and left...' After moving to Dubai, some people in Punjab claimed he got scared and left. However, Aujla defended himself, saying that he is a "real Jatt," but everyone has priorities, and he cannot act immature. He explained that he has seen and experienced a lot in life, losing many close ones to death, something people are not aware of.

Family safety Aujla hopes to return to India soon Aujla further said, "Jab dusri baar firing hui meri bedroom mein 3-4 goliyaan nikli.Tab kisne nahi pucha tha ki iski wife (Palak Aujla) aur sisters kaise hain?" He added that he worries about his family's safety and hopes to return to India when the situation improves. "I would love to be out here, especially now in my own village."