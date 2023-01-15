Entertainment

Namita Thapar's blames househelp for hateful Instagram post; netizens unconvinced

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 15, 2023, 05:22 pm 3 min read

Shark Tank India shark Namita Thapar took to Twitter to accuse her house help of stealing her phone and putting up a hateful post on her Instagram account on Friday. However, netizens weren't convinced as the now-deleted Instagram Story suggested it was posted by one of her sons. The hateful post urged the Emcure Pharmaceuticals executive director's followers to unfollow her as well.

Why does this story matter?

Shark Tank India took the country by storm. The reality TV show helped entrepreneurship become a household word in India.

After a successful first season, the show is currently in its second season. The investors/sharks became famous overnight and currently enjoy a huge fan following.

From viral memes to the sharks' trademark characteristics and controversies, fans monitor each and every update about the sharks.

Thapar's tweet on now-deleted hateful post

On Twitter, Thapar accused her household help of sharing the now-deleted hateful Instagram Story about her being a different person from what viewers "see on TV." She wrote, "This is what hate does to this world, makes people toxic. An educated house help who was removed stole my phone...put a hateful post on me on social media. Price of being a public figure! Apologies!"

Take a look at what Namita Thapar posted

This is what hate does to this world, makes people toxic. An educated house help who was removed stole my phone & put a hateful post on me on social media. Price of being a public figure ! Apologies ! — Namita (@namitathapar) January 14, 2023

Details of hateful Instagram Story

Thapar's tweet came hours after the now-removed Instagram Story, which showed her in a blue nightdress. It was shared with a hateful caption that read, "This is Namita's son. I just want the world to know that the person you see on TV is not you think she is. Unfollow her as soon as possible. Will explain why in due course of time (sic)."

Netizens reaction to whole issue

The now-deleted post was shared on Reddit, where users refuted Thapar's claims and said they believed it was shared by her son. A user wrote, "Most probably her kid is angry that she is not able to spend much with the family post her Shark Tank fame," whereas another expressed disappointment over Thapar mentioning "educated house help." Netizens pointed out loopholes in her statement.

Thapar's personal life and more

To note, Thapar is married to Vikas Thapar, a businessman who is also the Vice President of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited. The couple has two sons: Jai and Veeru. She's a self-proclaimed Amitabh Bachchan fan and has revealed on KBC 14 that her children were named after Big B and Dharmendra's characters from the film Sholay. Thapar currently appears on Shark Tank India Season 2.