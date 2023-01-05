Entertainment

Is 'Shark Tank 2' the new 'Indian Idol'? Netizens react

Written by Isha Sharma Jan 05, 2023, 05:41 pm 3 min read

'Shark Tank India 2' is courting controversies for bringing in 'too much drama' and for 'favoring friends'

The popular business reality show Shark Tank India returned with its second season on Monday. However, the latest installment has raised the audience's eyebrows, leaving them befuddled and confused with the proceedings and the Sharks' "incomprehensible" decisions. Now, Shark Tank India 2 is being compared to the singing reality show Indian Idol, which has gained notoriety in the past for its over-the-top drama.

Why does this story matter?

Shark Tank India is a spin-off of the international series, Shark Tank.

It immediately garnered social media traction and excellent reviews upon its arrival in December 2021.

The first season featured leading entrepreneurs Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Gazal Alagh, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, and Vineeta Singh as the "Sharks."

Grover and Alagh haven't returned this season and Amit Jain has joined.

Sharks refused to invest in a 'friend's rival's business'

The fiasco emanated when the Sharks refused to invest in two entrepreneurs' cosmetics brand Recode because their venture would have been a direct competitor to Singh, the CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics. Everyone except Bansal refused to support the pitch, citing that they "don't support a friend's rival business." This has infuriated netizens, who have accused the show of being "unethical" and "unfair."

Here's a Twitter user expressing his disappointment with the show

So in a recent episode of Shark Tank, Aman and Namita refused to invest in a make-up brand because it was a competitor of Vineeta's company.



Didn't quite sit right with me, are they creating a platform only to fund companies that are not in the same industry as any other Shark? — Aman (@AmanHasNoName_2) January 4, 2023

Is 'Shark Tank India 2' creating drama for TRP?

Probably for TRP — Udit Goenka (@iuditg) January 4, 2023

Netizens feel 'drama' is being created to attract viewers

Some netizens are also sorely missing their favorite ex-Shark Grover and believe that the show would have been exponentially better in his presence, considering he is known for offering "brutal, but intelligent" feedback and advice to the pitchers. They have also alleged that the show is trying hard to fill the void left by Grover, and is creating "unnecessary drama" to attract the viewers.

Here's what a viewer thinks about the 'drama'

Imo producers wanted to cover the drama Ashneer naturally provided, but now they're just going to artificial lengths to prove it — Parth Arora (@the_parth_arora) January 4, 2023

Thapar defended the Sharks' decision on Twitter

Meanwhile, one of the Sharks, Thapar defended the team. "Being a Shark doesn't mean we are not entitled to our independent values & speaking candidly so if I don't invest in a fellow [Shark's] competition, that's me, no regrets & if I call out toxicity & don't join the ignorant that celebrate people [with] lack of integrity...that's me," she tweeted.

Meanwhile, what's the Sharks' claim to fame?

The Sharks are Gupta, the co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boAt; Mittal, the founder and CEO of Shaadi.com and People Group; Thapar, the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals; Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Lenskart; Jain, CEO and co-founder of CarDekho; and Singh, who leads SUGAR Cosmetics. The show can be watched on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV. It has 39 episodes so far.