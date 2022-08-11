Lifestyle

This website helps you 'fake it till you make it'

Written by Lahari Basu Aug 11, 2022, 01:39 pm 3 min read

Every day we go to bed thinking "if only we were as swanky as the Instagram influencers!" We work hard, to create an illusionary extravagant life on social media. But why spend much when you can use fancy photos from the internet to fool your followers? Enters Instagreen. It's like an electronic toothbrush; you don't need it but having it makes you feel rich!

What is Instagreen? A website to help fake your Insta feed

It might sound like a scam, but Instagreen is a legit website that helps you fake your life online. Following a basic principle of sustainability, Instagreen urges one to get photos instead of trashing the planet for Instagram. You can choose from their huge variety of packages with curated high-quality photos from across the world. Now you can look rich despite living green.

Fake life Some people take 'fake it 'til you make it' seriously

In 2020, there was a report about a group of Chinese women pretending to be nouveau riche. Exposed by a blogger, they were found sharing the cost of luxury items and taking turns in using the product (like designer bags or even Gucci pantyhose) to post photos! You may see a frugal friend do something similar, like grabbing your Ray-Ban to pose for photos.

Sustainibility Why do we need such a pointless service?

We try to address a weird existential crisis through the constant usage of social media. Your FOMO drives you to buy things you don't need, just to show the world that you exist, and are part of the cool gang. The more you travel, the more you shop for material items the more carbon footprints you leave behind, throwing sustainability off-balance.

Founder speaks The idea of not #livingmybestlife on Instagram was humiliating: Founder

British satirist Oli Frost, founder of Instagreen says in a hilarious inspiring video, "I wanted to go green, but the idea of not #livingmybestlife on Instagram...every day was humiliating!" He adds, "Thanks to the 'I Just Can't Sit Still' package, people think I'm moodily gazing at things on top of a #mountain, while actually, I'm in my room talking to a fake interviewer!"

How it works How to use the platform made by a comedian

All you need to do is download the photos that'll make your Insta feed look like a page ripped from a glossy magazine, for free and post them without having to spend time and energy going places. Frost is also known for Flopstarter, a crowdfunding platform for bad ideas, and holding an eBay auction of all his personal data. Now, isn't that notoriously inspiring?