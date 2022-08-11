Lifestyle

5 food mistakes to avoid before exercising

5 food mistakes to avoid before exercising

Written by Sneha Das Aug 11, 2022, 10:22 am 3 min read

These food items are not a great choice before your workout session.

Your pre-workout snack is one of the important meals of the day to fuel your body and prep it for exercise. However, the wrong food choice can make you feel bloated and lethargic or cause stomach cramps. Yes, you cannot just eat anything before you hit the gym. Here are five everyday food items you should avoid eating the hour before a workout.

Not enough carbs Eggs

Eggs are low in calories, packed with protein, and offer plenty of vitamins and healthy fats which makes them the perfect choice for gym freaks. However, they are not the ideal pre-workout snacks as they don't contain sufficient carbs for balanced energy. Eating them before a workout can cause diarrhea or stomach cramps. You may also feel bloated as your body digests them slowly.

Loaded with fats Avocados

Despite being a superfood and filled with good mono-saturated fats, it's recommended to avoid avocados before a workout due to their high-fat content. Avocados are also loaded with fiber which takes the body more than four hours to fully digest. Consuming avocados within three hours of your workout can cause stomach pain, and tiredness since your body is using its energy to support digestion.

High calories Store-bought protein bars

Store-bought protein bars are usually loaded with calories, sugar, and artificial sweeteners and don't really contain that high amount of protein that they claim to. Eating protein bars before a workout can instead make you feel tired and can sometimes cause your blood sugar to drop shortly after. However, you can look for options with natural ingredients after analyzing the protein content.

Sugar loaded Store-bought smoothies

If you think that smoothies can offer you a natural pre-workout boost, then you are wrong! Store-bought smoothies are not that healthy and are loaded with sugar and calories that can make you jittery and raise your heart rate and blood pressure levels. They also provide high amounts of quick digesting carbohydrates that can spike your blood sugar levels.

High fiber content Vegetables like cauliflower and broccoli

Vegetables are healthy and can support your immunity but trust us they are definitely not a good choice before a workout. Cruciferous vegetables like cauliflower, broccoli, and Brussel sprouts are loaded with fiber which can be hard to digest and make exercising uncomfortable. Eating them before a workout can cause stomach issues. Instead, go for asparagus and potatoes that are light on your stomach.

Pre workout Combination of quality carbs and protein necessary before a workout

"If you plan to eat an hour before a workout, fuel your body with a combination of quality carbohydrates and a small amount of protein," said a BarBend fitness expert. "An apple with peanut butter or an unripe banana makes great options. It's also important to ensure, alongside your pre-workout snack that you've consumed a balanced meal two to three hours beforehand," he added.