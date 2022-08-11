Lifestyle

5 best calcium-rich food items you must consume

Written by Sneha Das Aug 11, 2022

Calcium is one of the most important minerals our body needs in order to grow and maintain strong bones. It is also highly beneficial for our heart, muscles, and nerves to function properly. Adequate calcium facilitates communication between cells and regulates blood pressure and hormone levels. At least 1,000 milligrams of calcium is recommended daily for adults. Include these calcium-rich foods in your diet.

Weight loss Yogurt

One of the excellent sources of calcium, yogurt is high in essential nutrients and protein that lower the risk of developing type-2 diabetes and heart diseases. Great for weight loss, it also strengthens your immune system by enhancing nutrient absorption. One cup of plain yogurt has 23% of the DV (daily value) for calcium along with vitamins B2, B12, potassium, and phosphorus.

Protein-rich nuts Almonds

Almonds contain the highest content of calcium among all other nuts. They are also high in protein and help in reducing the risk of heart diseases. Being rich in manganese, vitamin E, and magnesium, they can reduce your body fat, and blood pressure and improve your memory. Around 28 grams of almonds offer 6% of the daily value for calcium.

Easily digestible Milk

One of the richest sources of calcium, milk offers more calcium per serving than any food, along with essential nutrients like proteins, vitamins A and D, and lactose which elevates calcium absorption. It is also easily digestible and absorbable by the body. One cup of cow's milk offers 276-352 milligrams of calcium. If you are lactose-intolerant, opt for soy milk which is equally calcium-rich.

Bone health Cheese

Cheese is an excellent source of both calcium and proteins since it is made of milk. It is packed with vitamins A, D, K, and zinc which contribute to your bone health. Parmesan cheese is the richest source of calcium with 331 milligrams of calcium per ounce. Lactose-intolerant people should opt for hard cheeses that are naturally low in lactose and easy to digest.

Healthy veggies Leafy greens like spinach and kale

Leafy green vegetables like spinach and kale are incredibly healthy and are great sources of calcium, proteins, and other essential nutrients. They help to manage your weight and reduce the risk of heart diseases and high blood pressure. They also promote healthy brain aging and moods, and improve digestive functions. One cup of cooked spinach gives you 250 milligrams of calcium.