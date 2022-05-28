World

Australian baby born with 'permanent smile' due to rare condition

Written by Abhishek Hari May 28, 2022, 11:57 am 2 min read

Ayla Summer Mucha, born in December 2021, was diagnosed with an ultra-rare condition.

The pictures of a baby girl, born in Australia with a specific hereditary condition that causes congenital anomalies, have become a sensation among millions of social media users. Ayla Summer Mucha, who was born in December 2021, has bilateral microstomia, an extremely rare condition that affects the appearance and functioning of the oral cavity. The baby, therefore, has a "permanent smile."

Context Why does this story matter?

According to a 2007 study published in the Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Journal, only 14 cases of the condition have been reported worldwide.

However, it was the first time doctors at Australia's Flinders Medical Centre had seen it when Mucha was born.

Interestingly, her mother's ultrasound scans prior to the delivery did not reveal the unusually large mouth opening of the baby.

Reaction It came as a huge shock: Mother

Doctors in Australia informed her parents, Cristina Vercher (21) and Blaize Mucha (20), that Ayla had developed this condition in the womb. "Blaize and I were not aware of this condition nor had I ever met someone born with a macrostomia. So it came as a huge shock," The New York Post quoted Vercher as saying.

Quote All I could think was where I went wrong: Vercher

"All I could think about as a mother was where I went wrong, especially when I had been so pedantic throughout my entire pregnancy," she further stated. However, the doctors informed the couple that this was not their mistake.

Solution Doctors have advised surgery for a functional mouth

Moreover, doctors have recommended surgery to ensure Ayla has a functional mouth as she grows older. Ayla's parents are discussing with doctors the possibility of the surgery as she may not be able to latch or suckle in the current state. The couple uses Instagram to raise awareness about the baby's rare medical condition and share their personal experiences.

Viral What did Vercher write on social media?

Vercher captioned an adorable photo of the baby, which has gone viral, as: "My Darling Lala. Better late than never. Running 2 days behind at all times... Almost out of her premmie suits (sic)." This has warmed people's hearts all over social media, making her a sensation. Since then, she has posted numerous pictures of her baby on social media platforms.