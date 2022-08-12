Entertainment

Case registered against 'influencer' for blocking road to consume alcohol

Case registered against 'influencer' for blocking road to consume alcohol

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 12, 2022, 02:51 pm 2 min read

Bobby Kataria posted a video on Instagram, which showed him blocking a road to drink alcohol.

A case has been registered by the Uttarakhand Police against Instagram influencer Bobby Kataria after his Instagram video sparked controversy online. In the video which was shared on July 28, Kataria can be seen sitting on a chair, pouring himself an alcoholic beverage in the middle of a road. Sharing the video, Kataria wrote, "It's time to enjoy on the roads."

Context Why does this story matter?

Kataria, a resident of Gurgaon, was already making the headlines when he shared a video of himself smoking on an aircraft.

Tweets containing the video were flagged to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia by the Twitterati.

And for his latest video on road, the Uttarakhand Police said on Twitter that cases were filed against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Incident Here's what the video showed

The video showed the influencer blocking a road to enjoy his drink. It was uploaded with the song Road Apne Baap Ki (the road belongs to my father) playing in the background. Kataria has 6.3 lakh followers on Instagram. When cops took notice of the clip, people urged them to also act against another influencer Gaurav Khandelwal, who is often seen in Kataria's videos.

History FIR filed against Kataria for smoking inside aircraft, too

About Kataria's video of smoking in an aircraft, the Civil Aviation Security said that the video was an old one. Reports stated that a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against Kataria and action will be taken against him for doing so. Notably, smoking inside an aircraft is not only an inconvenience to co-passengers, but also poses a serious risk.

Quote Kataria said he'd shot smoking video in dummy plane

According to the latest reports, Kataria denied smoking in an aircraft. He stated that the video was shot in a dummy plane, per news agency ANI. "The video in which I was seen smoking was a dummy plane and that was a part of my shooting in Dubai. Taking lighter inside the plane is not allowed," he told the news agency.