India

In PM Modi's R-Day attire, a message for poll-bound states

In PM Modi's R-Day attire, a message for poll-bound states

Written by Sagar Twitter Jan 26, 2022, 12:55 pm 3 min read

PM Modi's attires and accessories are oftentimes linked to political messaging.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday sported a traditional cap from Uttarakhand at the 73rd Republic Day celebrations in the heart of New Delhi. The cap also featured Brahmakamal, the official flower of the northern state. The PM was also seen donning a special Manipuri stole at the event. Both Uttarakhand and Manipur will go to polls starting next month.

Context Why does this story matter?

PM Modi, considered a fashion icon in Indian politics, is known for his unique choices of attire on Independence Day and Republic Day events.

Oftentimes, his attires and accessories are linked to political messaging.

For instance, in Uttarakhand and Manipur—the states represented in the PM's attire from Wednesday—his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to retain power in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Details Uttarakhand CM thanks PM Modi for gesture

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed gratitude to PM Modi for the gesture. "Today, on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day, honourable Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi ji has made the culture and tradition of our state proud by wearing the cap of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, adorned with Brahma Kamal (sic)," Dhami tweeted. "I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Honourable Prime Minister."

Quote Manipur Minister sheds light on stole

Meanwhile, Manipur Minister Biswajit Singh informed on Twitter the stole worn by PM Modi is called Leirum Phee. "Moment of great pride and honour for entire Manipur on seeing Adarniya PM @NarendraModi Ji wearing a Manipuri stole 'Leirum Phee' on the glorious occasion of 73rd Republic Day," he wrote. The white, black, and red stole draws its origins from the Metei tribe in Manipur.

History PM Modi known for colorful turbans

PM Modi's attires have long drawn attention from the public and the media. Last year, on Republic Day, he had worn a red bandhej headgear which was a gift to him from the royal family of Jamnagar, Gujarat. In 2020, he had chosen a saffron headgear for R-Day celebrations. His turbans from such events have featured various colors, including yellow, orange, red, and pink.

Elections Which states are holding elections?

Several Indian states are preparing for a fresh round of Assembly elections. Elections in Uttarakhand will be held in a single phase on February 14. In north eastern Manipur state, votes will be cast in two phases, on February 27 and March 3. Polls are also due in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Goa in February-March. Results will be declared on March 10.