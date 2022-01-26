India

India celebrates 73rd Republic Day

Jan 26, 2022

The parade at Rajpath is set to begin at 10:30 am on Wednesday.

India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday, January 26. In the traditional annual parade in New Delhi, the country's military prowess and cultural diversity will be in full display. The parade at Rajpath would begin at 10:30 am, a delay of half-an-hour to ensure better visibility as fog remains an issue in the capital city.

The parade will start with Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tribute to India's fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial. The PM and other officials will then proceed to Rajpath. The parade will feature several contingents of the Indian Army and other special forces, a tableaux representing several Indian states and union territories, as well as cultural performances.

आप सभी को गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद!



Wishing you all a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind! #RepublicDay — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2022

The Indian Army is set to showcase the progression of their uniform and weapons over the last 25 years. In the Naval contingent, a total of 96 young sailors and four officers will participate. Further, there will be 96 airmen and four officers in the Indian Air Force's contingent. A tableau by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will represent India's defense achievements.

For the second year in a row, India's Republic Day celebrations have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Only fully vaccinated adults and single-dose vaccinated children aged 15 and above will be allowed at the parade. In fact, no foreign leader would be present as chief guest. Last year, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson had canceled his visit due to the COVID-19 situation.

India had gained independence from the British rule on August 15, 1947. The Constituent Assembly, which had drafted the Constitution of India, held its first session on December 9, 1946. Its last session was conducted on November 26, 1949. On January 26, 1950, the Indian Constitution had come into effect, marking India's transition into a republic.

Separately, the annual Beating Retreat ceremony will be held at Vijay Chowk in Delhi on January 29. A drone show, featuring 1,000 indigenously manufactured drones, has been planned for the event, reports say.