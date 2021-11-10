Malik says Fadnavis had underworld links, ran fake currency racket

Nawab Malik has leveled various serious allegations against Devendra Fadnavis.

In the latest episode of Nawab Malik versus Devendra Fadnavis feud, the Maharashtra Minister has alleged that the former Chief Minister had connections with gangsters. He added the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader made questionable appointments and sheltered a fake currency racket during his tenure. Malik, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), had promised to drop a "hydrogen bomb" on Wednesday morning.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Malik and Fadnavis have been involved in a bitter war of words. The feud was triggered by the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Malik and other Opposition leaders say the agency operates at the behest of the BJP. However, the BJP alleges Malik is trying to protect his son-in-law Sameer Khan, who was earlier arrested by NCB.

Fadnavis's alleged links with Dawood Ibrahim aide

Malik claimed the former CM had started a recovery racket with the help of Riyaz Bhati, an aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. "Bhati was arrested in a 2015 fake passport case, but is absconding now," he said. He further alleged that Fadnavis had allowed people with "dubious Pakistan connections" to be appointed to key posts.

Quote

'No probe against BJP leader's brother'

"Imran Alam Shaikh, an accused arrested from Mumbai got bail and no probe was conducted. Shaikh is younger brother of Haji Arafat Shaikh, a BJP leader, who was appointed as state minorities commission chairman in the previous government," Malik said.

Claims

Malik's claims of fake currency racket

"With the blessing of Fadnavis, the game of counterfeit notes started in Maharashtra. After demonetization was declared by PM Narendra Modi and when fake currency was being seized in many states, no case was registered in Maharashtra for almost a year," Malik said. "DRI conducted a raid and seized fake currency worth Rs. 14.56 crore but the case was weakened by Fadnavis," he added.

Response

'Spoiled Nawab': Fadnavis's wife slams Malik

"The spoiled Nawab - press conference after press conference, press conference after press conference, press conference convened on press conference - But every time we were told only about lies and deceit," Amruta Fadnavis, the former CM's wife, tweeted. "Their goal is the same, my brother - to save their son-in-law and black money!" she added.

Allegations

Fadnavis said Malik bought property from convicts

On Tuesday, Fadnavis had held a press conference to present what he called a proof of Malik's alleged links with the underworld. He said Malik's family had entered a property deal with an underworld person convicted in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case. "Why did you buy land from convicts?" he asked. The Minister, however, refuted the allegations. "I think his sources are weak."

Malik's 'drug links' charge against Fadnavis

Earlier, Malik had alleged that Fadnavis appeared in a music video financed by a drug peddler who is currently in jail. "Fadnavis should come clean over his association with such people," he had said. The BJP leader, however, had termed the allegations as false. "Malik has mischievously dragged me and my wife's name with an individual to show drug links which are absolutely baseless."