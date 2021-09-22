Bhabanipur bypoll: BJP stopped from campaigning near Mamata Banerjee's house

State BJP President Sukanta Majumdar claimed that they were prevented from campaigning on Harish Chatterjee Street

The BJP on Wednesday said that it was not allowed by the police to campaign for the Bhabanipur by-election in the area near Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence. State BJP President Sukanta Majumdar claimed that they were prevented from campaigning on Harish Chatterjee Street that leads to the residence of Banerjee, who is also a candidate in the bypoll.

Campaign

Campaign was stopped as the TMC feared losing: Majumdar

He alleged that the police stopped the BJP's campaign as the TMC was in fear of losing the September 30 election. Rubbishing the allegation, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Akash Magharia said, "They did not have vaccination certificates and they were trying to breach the high-security zone which is why they were diverted from that road."

Spat

BJP MP Mahato and Magharia were involved in a spat

BJP MP Jyotirmay Singh Mahato and Magharia were involved in a spat at the spot. Mahato claimed that they were in compliance with the number of people specified by the Election Commission for the door-to-door campaign, but the police said that there were more people in the entourage. "The TMC has got afraid and is not allowing the BJP to the campaign," Majumdar said.

Police

Kolkata Police is biased against the opposition political parties: Majumdar

"The people will break the barricades," Majumdar, who then campaigned on another end of the street, told reporters. He accused the Kolkata Police of bias against the opposition political parties. "Professionalism of West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police has been destroyed," he said. Majumdar said that steps will be taken over the matter after discussion within the party.

Voters

Prevented from campaigning despite requisite permission: Priyanka Tibrewal

BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal, who is pitted against Banerjee in Bhabanipur, claimed that she was prevented from campaigning on the street on Tuesday as well despite having requisite permission. "There are voters on that street and despite having permission, why cannot I or our party go there to campaign?" she questioned, claiming that ruling TMC leaders were freely campaigning in the area.

Information

When is the Bhabanipur by-election due?

The Bhabanipur by-election will be held on September 30 and votes will be counted on October 3. According to Article 164 of the Indian Constitution, a Minister who is not elected as an MLA within six months must resign.