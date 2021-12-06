Politics Putin in Delhi: What's on agenda for India-Russia summit?

This will be Putin’s first face-to-face encounter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the BRICS summit in 2019.

Vladimir Putin is set to arrive in New Delhi Monday for the 21st annual India-Russia summit. This will be his first face-to-face encounter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the BRICS summit in 2019. Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar met Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, followed by 2+2 ministerial dialogue between foreign and defense ministers of the two nations.

Modi and Putin are scheduled to sign a number of agreements to expand cooperation in areas such as defense, trade and investment, energy, and technology. Earlier, the two sides have coordinated on terrorism threats and terror financing. Putin's visit comes despite growing international travel restrictions with the emergence of a new coronavirus strain called Omicron.

The 2+2 ministerial dialogue commenced Monday afternoon with the participation of Jaishankar, Lavrov along with defense ministers Rajnath Singh (India) and SergeiShoigu (Russia). The meeting at Sushma Swaraj bhawan will discuss mutual political and defense issues, a foreign ministry statement had said earlier. Ahead of Jaishankar and Lavrov's independent meeting, the foreign ministers had spoken of bilateral trust and confidence.

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had earlier said, "The establishment of this new mechanism of two plus two dialogue is expected to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries." Reportedly, India will also inform Russia of its position on the eastern Ladakh border dispute, albeit without naming China. India will also address concerns over other regional events.

Putin will meet Modi one-on-one at 5:30 pm before the India-Russia summit. The Russian President is expected to present Modi with a model of the S-400 air defense system. He will also be treated to dinner before leaving Delhi at 9:30 pm.

India has approved the long-awaited AK-203 Kalashnikov weapons contract worth roughly Rs. 5,100 crore. Over 5 lakh AK-203 assault rifles will be produced at a facility in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district. The final phase of negotiations for a logistics assistance agreement between the two parties is also expected to be completed. Military technology and platform co-production and advancement will also be discussed.