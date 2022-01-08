Dates for elections in UP, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur out

Sagar Malik Twitter Jan 08, 2022, 04:19 pm 2 min read

The election schedule has been announced amid rising COVID-19 cases across India.

The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the schedule for Assembly elections in five states. Polls are due to be held in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur. As many as 690 constituencies will go to polls and a total of 18.34 crore electors will take part in these elections. Votes for all the state elections will be counted on March 10.

UP Election schedule for UP

Elections in UP will be held in seven phases for 403 Assembly seats. The phases will be conducted on February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3, and March 7. The UP elections are often seen as indicative of the nation's mood for the general elections as the state sends the highest number of members (80) to the Lok Sabha.

Punjab Election schedule for Punjab

Elections in Punjab will be held in a single phase for 117 Assembly seats. The date of election is February 14. Punjab is set for a multifaceted contest among several political parties and alliances. The ruling Congress is fighting to retain power even as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Akali Dal, and the Bharatiya Janata Party-Punjab Lok Congress pose challenge to its rule.

Norms Major measures announced by EC

All election officials must be fully vaccinated and will also be given booster doses. Timings for casting votes have been increased by one hour to improve social distancing. Political parties and candidates have been advised to carry out digital campaigns in place of physical events. No road shows or similar processions will be allowed until at least January 15.

Situation COVID-19 situation in India

The election schedule has been announced after EC officials held a series of meetings with central government officers over the COVID-19 situation. On Saturday morning, India added 1,41,986 new COVID-19 cases, recorded over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the country has also reported more than 3,000 cases of the Omicron variant, which has been detected in 27 states.