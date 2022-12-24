Entertainment

'The Office' actor John Krasinski calls its Indian version 'mind-bending'

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 24, 2022, 11:05 pm 2 min read

Actor-filmmaker John Krasinski talked about the Indian version of hit American sitcom 'The Office' which starred him as Jim Halpert (Photo Credit: TheGeekLens, Kaaaatie/Flickr)

American TV series The Office is one of the greatest sitcoms in the history of television shows and ran on NBC from 2005 to 2013. The show, which starred Hollywood actor-filmmaker John Krasinski as the charming Jim Halpert, has had numerous versions, including an Indian one! In a recent interview with PTI, Krasinski spoke about the Indian version, calling it "mind-bending." Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

The Office is one of the most popular American sitcoms across the globe. A total of nine seasons were released between 2005 to 2013.

Given its success, over two dozen of its international remakes were reportedly created, including its Indian version, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar in 2019.

Interestingly, the show itself was a remake of the original British show led by Ricky Gervais.

I was blown away: Krasinski on Indian version

Speaking about the Indian version, Krasinski said, "I was so blown away by that. That is so mind-bending and so exciting. I think there's like 26 different versions of The Office now or something, which is insane." "I've heard that the Indian version is extremely popular and a big deal, which is awesome. I can't wait to see it," the actor further said.

How 'The Office' taught him filmmaking

Krasinski debuted as a director with the critically acclaimed horror film A Quiet Place. Interestingly, it was The Office that served as his film school. "I never knew that directing would be anything that I would do in the future... The Office was my film school," he said. Krasinski learned filmmaking's technicalities when he went behind the camera for three episodes of The Office.

All about 'The Office'

The sitcom revolved around the lives of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company's employees. Steve Carell played the lead character, manager Michael Scott. The other characters involved in the show were Dwight Schrute, Pam Beesly, Ryan Howard, and Kelly Kapoor, among others. Since its release, several versions of the show have been developed across the world, including in Chile, Canada, France, Germany, Israel, and Saudi Arabia.