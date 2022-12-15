Entertainment

Critics Choice Awards 2023: 'RRR' bags 5 nominations

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 15, 2022, 11:09 am 2 min read

'RRR' received five nominations at the Critics Choice Awards 2023

SS Rajamouli's RRR has been in the news ever since its release. From its global success to back-to-back nominations at the most prestigious award shows, this film is getting all the love. RRR received five nominations at the Critics Choice Awards 2023. Recently, the magnum opus also earned two nominations at the Golden Globe Awards 2023—Best Picture non-English category and Best Original Song.

Why does this story matter?

RRR has become a household name not in India but in several Western countries, too. The buzz around it has been quite high globally and the film has been praised by many renowned directors worldwide.

It is a high-budget historical fiction based on Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

The film has already bagged some of the global prestigious awards.

Details of the nominations

At the Critics Choice awards, RRR is competing for Best Picture against Avatar: The Way of Water, Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, and Women Talking. Rajamouli is competing for Best Director award against James Cameron, Damien Chazelle, Baz Luhrmann, Daniel Kwan, and Steven Spielberg, among others.

More about the Critics Choice Association

The film also received nominations for Best Visual Effects, Best Foreign Language Film, and Best Song (Naatu Naatu). The Critics Choice Association comprises more than 600 critics and entertainment journalists and is considered the biggest critics' body in the US and Canada. RRR being nominated here indicates that the film was not only perceived well during its release but is competent for awards.

Accolades won so far

The film has won several international accolades including Best Director award from the New York Critics Circle. It won the Saturn Award for Best International Film, Spotlight Award from the Hollywood Critics Association awards. RRR was named among the top 10 films of the year by National Board of Review. MM Keeravani also won the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award for Best Music/Score.

'RRR' in a nutshell

The magnum opus is directed by SS Rajamouli and it stars Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. This high-budget film is a powerful action-drama that comes after Rajamouli's very successful Baahubali duology. RRR 2 is currently on the cards.