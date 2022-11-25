Entertainment

Chinese-Canadian musician Kris Wu jailed for 13 years for rape

Chinese-Canadian musician Kris Wu jailed for 13 years for rape

Written by Aikantik Bag Nov 25, 2022, 07:10 pm 2 min read

Kris Wu was sentenced to a 13-year-imprisonment by a Chinese court

Chinese-Canadian musician and actor Kris Wu was sentenced to a 13-year-imprisonment by a Chinese court on Friday. He was found guilty of rape and group sex. As per state-controlled media, he will be deported after serving his sentence. He was arrested and formally pressed with charges in August 2021. The case was heard by the court in June 2022 without media access.

Why does this story matter?

Wu's imprisonment is a huge win for the entertainment industry. Ever since #MeToo gathered momentum around the world, many women have opened up about their experiences. Some have been pressed with charges whereas many are still out in open.

Wu's arrest comes after Du Meizhu, an 18-year-old beauty influencer took to social media to accuse him of date-raping her.

Accusations and initial denial by Wu

Wu was accused of violating several other women, including two minors (China's age of consent is 14). Initially, he denied the charges after which Chaoyang District People's Procurator in Beijing issued an official statement approving Wu's arrest. Media reports in June suggested that the actor would serve three to 10 years in jail but the 13-year sentence indicates the gravity of the matter.

Chinese court's verdict and China's law regarding rape

As per a court statement, Wu had forced sex under the influence of alcohol in 2020 and engaged in lewd activities with three women. In China, the rape sentence is between 3-10 years imprisonment and goes up to the death penalty in egregious cases. Group sex over the age of 16, involving three or more participants carries a jail sentence of upto five years.

Wu's work over the years

Former EXO member Wu signed an exclusive deal with Universal Music in 2018. He was previously represented by UTA and CAA. He has starred in Hollywood films like Valerian and the City of Thousand Planets and XXX: Return of Xander Cage. He has starred in Chinese films like Guan Hu's Mr. Six, the 2016 fantasy L.O.R.D. Legend of Ravaging Dynasties and its 2020 sequel.