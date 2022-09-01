World

Potential 'crimes against humanity' on Uyghur Muslims in China: UN

The report had been in the making for a year but was finally released in Geneva on Wednesday.

In a revelatory report released on Wednesday, the United Nations (UN) has accused China of severe human rights violations in Xinjiang province. The long-awaited report, which details abuse against Uyghur Muslims in China, was released minutes before Wednesday midnight after months of negotiations with Beijing. Investigators say they found "credible evidence" of torture that amounts to "crimes against humanity" by China. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Beijing's alleged assault on its minorities, especially Uyghurs, by placing them in dedicated 'detention centers' in Xinjiang has generated global outrage.

Earlier this year, the BBC, through leaked files, reported on an organized system of rape, sexual abuse, and torture at the said camps.

The 'Xinjiang Police Files' showed that data of alleged abuse was shared with the topmost leaders, including President Xi Jinping.

UN Human Rights Report had been a year in the making

The report had been in the making for a year but was finally released at 11:47 pm in Geneva on Wednesday. It was released 13 minutes before Michelle Bachelet's four-year term as the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights came to an end. Bachelet, former Chilean President, had previously mentioned that she was under immense pressure from Beijing to "not release" the report.

Accusations What are the accusations against China?

The UN's Office of the High Commissioner on Human Rights (OHCHR) report says that China has subjected prisoners in the Xinjiang province to "patterns of ill-treatment" which also include "incidents of sexual and gender-based violence," the BBC reported. It also accused Beijing of clamping down on minority rights with vague national security laws, and forcing "discriminatory enforcement of family planning and birth control policies".

Muslims Allegations of abuse against Muslim minorities

For many years, China has reportedly detained over a million Uyghur Muslims and other religious minorities and has been accused of a litany of abuses. Beijing, however, says that the Xinjiang camps are meant to counter extremism and offer counter-terrorism strategies. The OHCHR report claims that several human rights violations have been committed in Xinjiang in lieu of said counter-extremism strategies.

Quote 'Forced medical treatment, adverse detention conditions'

Suggesting that the human rights situation in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) requires global attention, the 49-page report says, "Serious human rights violations have been committed...Allegations of patterns of torture or ill-treatment, including forced medical treatment and adverse conditions of detention, are credible." It urges Beijing to focus its attention on the situation and invited international contemplation on the issue.

Beijing How has China responded to abuse allegations?

China is firmly opposed to the UN's rights assessment, the Chinese ambassador to the UN said this week. Alleging that it is fabricated out of political motivations, Zhang Jun said, "Its purpose is definitely to undermine China's stability and to obstruct China's development," AFP reported. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said that this is the "latest example of anti-China voices trying to smear China."

Crackdown Report's release delayed due to Beijing's non-compliance

China says that the "crackdown" is necessary to prevent terrorism and "root out Islamist extremism". According to OHCHR, the report's release had been delayed several times because it had been shared with Beijing for a response. China, however, denies seeing the report which has now triggered international outrage. "Our office stands ready to support China in addressing the issues," OHCHR said on Thursday.