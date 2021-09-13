UN official slams Taliban over reprisal killings

The United Nations (UN) human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, says that her office has received credible allegations of reprisal killings by the Taliban of former Afghan security forces

The United Nations human rights chief says that her office has received credible allegations of reprisal killings by the Taliban of former Afghan security forces, as well as instances in which officials in the previous government and their relatives were arbitrarily detained and later turned up dead. Speaking to the Human Rights Council, Michelle Bachelet warned of a new and perilous phase for Afghanistan.

She criticized Taliban for disconnect between their words and actions

Doling out the warning, she criticized the Taliban for a disconnect between their words and actions. She cited multiple allegations of Taliban house-to-house searches looking for officials from the previous government and people who cooperated with US security forces and companies. "Such searches took place in at least half a dozen cities," Bachelet said.

"UN staffers have also reported increasing attacks and threats," she said. "My office has received credible allegations of reprisal killings of a number of former ANSF (Afghan National Security Forces) personnel, and reports of officials, who worked for previous administrations and their family members being arbitrarily detained. In some cases, the officials were released, and in others, they were found dead," she added.

Afghan soldier was reportedly beheaded by Taliban earlier

Notably, her statement comes days after an undated video showing Taliban fighters celebrating after reportedly beheading an Afghan soldier surfaced. The video was reportedly posted to a Taliban chat room a week ago and was obtained by the Washington Examiner. Moreover, Rohullah Saleh, Afghanistan's ex-Vice President Amrullah Saleh's elder brother, was also reportedly killed by the Taliban while he was leaving Panjshir last week.

Women have been progressively excluded from public sphere: Bachelet

Bachelet also highlighted deeply troubling information about Taliban raids on offices of some advocacy groups. "In contradiction to assurances that the Taliban would uphold women's rights, over the past three weeks women have instead been progressively excluded from the public sphere," she told the 47-member council as it opened its autumn session.

Girls above 12 years are barred from attending schools: Bachelet

She said girls aged over 12 have been barred from attending school in some places in Afghanistan, and Women's Affairs departments had been at times dismantled.