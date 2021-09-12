Undated video shows Taliban celebrating after beheading Afghan soldier

The beheading video was reportedly posted to a Taliban chat room a week ago.

An undated video has emerged which shows the Taliban's fighters celebrating after reportedly beheading an Afghan soldier while yelling "God is Great." The video was reportedly posted to a Taliban chat room a week ago and was obtained by the Washington Examiner. The video has sparked questions about whether the Taliban will honor its commitment to offer amnesty to those who fought against it.

Details

What did the video show?

The 36-second-long video showed six Taliban fighters surrounding the man who was laying on his back, with his decapitated head rested on his chest. The Taliban's fighters are heard chanting praises for their supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada while holding the severed head by the hair. "Shoot him! He has to look shot!" the group leader is heard saying at the end of the video.

Reaction

'A terrorist is always a terrorist,' says Afghan security consultant

Afghan security consultant Nasser Von Waziri reacted saying, "This is barbaric, and I will never trust the Taliban," adding, "A terrorist is always a terrorist." Brigadier General Don Bolduc—who oversaw the US Army training in Afghanistan—said beheading isn't limited to law enforcement officials; it can be anybody the Taliban identify as an infidel or who is caught doing something against Shariah law.

Concerns

Video casts doubt over Taliban's amnesty offer

Even though the Examiner maintained it's unclear when the video was made, it raises serious questions on the Taliban's commitment to its own words that it would offer amnesty to those who fought against it. On August 17, the Taliban promised amnesty for government workers, protection of women's rights, and media freedom in its first press conference after seizing power in Afghanistan.

Quote

We don't want any internal or external enemies: Taliban

Speaking to the media, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid had said, "I would like to assure the international community, including the United States, that nobody will be harmed," adding, "We don't want any internal or external enemies."

Taliban

Taliban's actions contradict own claims

However, this is not the first instance where the Taliban's actions have contradicted its claims. While it promised to uphold women's rights, it has abolished the women's affairs ministry. Women were also excluded from the government formation, and an all-men cabinet was formed. Similarly, on the women's education front, wearing a burqa, and the segregation of classrooms based on sex, have been made mandatory.