Did China detect signals from aliens? Report claims so

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 15, 2022, 01:16 pm 2 min read

The story and posts regarding the finding, however, appeared to have been erased by the publication.

China's giant Sky Eye observatory has most likely detected signals of life beyond Earth, said the state-backed Science and Technology Daily. According to the research, the Sky Eye, the world's biggest radio telescope, intercepted narrow-band electromagnetic signals that differed from earlier acquired ones. The story and posts regarding the finding, however, appeared to have been erased by the publication.

Report What exactly did the report say?

According to an article published in Science and Technology Daily, the narrow-band electromagnetic signals identified by Sky Eye differ from previous ones, and the team is looking into them further. The report cited Zhang Tonjie, the lead scientist of an alien civilization search team. However, the odd signals might be radio interference and require additional examination, according to Zhang.

Publication Tech publication removed the report from its website

As per Bloomberg, it isn't clear why the report was apparently removed from the website, the official newspaper of China's science and technology ministry. By then though, the news had already started trending on the social network Weibo. It was also picked up by other news portals and media outlets, including state-run ones.

Details Discovery was the outcome of two years of research

Sky Eye, which has a diameter of 500 meter (1,640 feet) and is located in China's southern Guizhou region, formally began its hunt for alien life in September 2020. According to the paper, the researchers noticed two sets of suspicious signals in 2020 while processing data acquired in 2019, and discovered another suspicious signal in 2022 from observation data of exoplanet targets.

Information 'Low-frequency radio band plays crucial role in hunting alien civilizations'

According to Zhang, China's Sky Eye is particularly sensitive to the low-frequency radio band and plays a crucial role in the hunt for alien civilizations. Meanwhile, repeated calls from Bloomberg News to Science and Technology Daily went unanswered.