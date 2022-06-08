World

Chinese infra build-up near Ladakh 'alarming', says top US General

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 08, 2022, 11:30 pm 2 min read

The development comes at a time when US and India prepare to conduct joint high-altitude military training in Ladakh.

The latest remarks by a top US general may cause new problems for the Centre and raise many eyebrows in India. General Charles A Flynn, Commanding General, US Army Pacific said Chinese action in Ladakh is "eye-opening," and some of the infrastructure being built is concerning. He condemned China's infrastructure construction along the Himalayan border as "destabilizing and corrosive behavior."

Context Why does this story matter?

The remarks come as India and the United States prepare to conduct high-altitude training missions in Ladakh.

As part of the Yuddh Abhyas exercises this October, the activity will be undertaken in extreme cold weather conditions similar to Alaska.

Earlier media reports indicated that a Chinese bridge was being built across Pangong Lake, which is strongly deployed by the Indian Army in the vicinity.

Statement What did US General say?

"I believe that the activity level is eye-opening," the General, who oversees the Asia-Pacific region, told a select group of journalists. "I think some of the infrastructures that is being created in the Western Theatre Command is alarming. And so much, like across all of their military arsenal, one has to ask the question, why," he added.

Details Chinese activity will prove destabilizing: General Flynn

General Flynn said China is going towards an ''incremental and insidious path". He said such activities were destabilizing and corrosive behavior projected onto the region which won't help anyway. ''I think it is worthy of us working together as a counterweight to some of those corrosive and corrupted behaviors that the Chinese [demonstrate]," said the General.

Information Chinese incursion in Ladakh

As per the reports, the Chinese have greatly modernized and extended their airfields and transportation infrastructure across the Himalayas, posing a direct danger to India. They said despite more than a dozen rounds of military discussions, the Chinese have not withdrawn from many regions they illegally hold in Ladakh after crossing the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Reaction How did Opposition react?

Meanwhile, Congress national spokesperson Shama Mohamed on Wednesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's lack of acknowledgment of Chinese activity along the LAC near Ladakh even as US Army has reacted. "China's territorial aggression against India is alarming the world, but our own PM has yet not even acknowledged that China has stolen our land!" Mohamed tweeted.