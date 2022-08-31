World

Super typhoon Hinnamnor, this year's strongest, threatens east China, Japan

Written by Prateek Talukdar Aug 31, 2022, 05:37 pm 2 min read

The Japan Meteorological Agency has classified Hinnamnor under Category 5 based on its intensity.

Super typhoon Hinnamnor, termed as the strongest global storm of 2022, is gaining strength and heading towards the East China Sea, threatening Japan's southern islands. Whirling over the west Pacific Ocean packing winds to the tune of 257 kilometers and gusts as strong as 314 km, it poses risk to the Philippines, Japan, and China, as per the US Joint Typhoon Warning Center (US-JTWC).

Details Expected to head towards Japan's Ryukyu Islands

Currently, it is centered nearly 230 km east of Japan's Okinawa and it is expected to proceed west-southwest towards Ryukyu Islands at about 22 km per hour, confirmed by the Japan Meteorological Agency. Japan Airlines Co. has canceled all flights in the Okinawa region. The maximum significant wave height of the Hinnamnor is 15 meters as it reached Category 5 intensity.

Twitter Post Infrared images of the Hinnamnor show its rapid movement

2.5-minute rapid scan #Himawari8 Infrared images showing Super Typhoon #Hinnamnor as it reached Category 5 intensity while approaching the island of Minamidaitōjima, Japan (station identifier ROMD): https://t.co/oPnRJDgHbY pic.twitter.com/zIkcWGDrEG — UW-Madison CIMSS (@UWCIMSS) August 30, 2022

Information Heavy rainfall indicating floods

The US-JTWC report said that the typhoon had a well-defined eye. Rainfall across the Ryukyu Islands was measured at 200-300 mm signaling towards substantial flooding. Conditions over the Atlantic Ocean were said to be comparatively quieter. A prolonged period of calm is setting the area between Africa and the Caribbean, also called the Hurricane Alley, on course for its quietest August in 25 years.

Atlantic Ocean Atlantic had only two stormless Augusts in seven decades

August usually marks the beginning of the hurricane season's most active phase. The Atlantic Ocean has witnessed only two stormless Augusts in over seven decades — in 1961 and in 1997 — since it is being recorded, said Phil Klotzbach, lead author of Colorado State University's seasonal storm forecast. The typhoon is expected to lose some strength over the coming days, said US-JTWC.