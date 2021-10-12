India, Japan, Australia, US commence phase two of Malabar exercise

Written by Saurabh Das Mail Published on Oct 12, 2021, 10:01 pm

The navies of the Quad countries commenced the second phase of the Malabar exercise in the Bay of Bengal.

The navies of the Quad countries—India, Australia, Japan, and the United States—have commenced the second phase of the Malabar naval exercise in the Bay of Bengal. The Indian Navy is represented by Rajput-class destroyer INS Ranvijay, Shivalik-class stealth frigate INS Satpura, P-8I long-range maritime patrol aircraft, and a submarine. The three-day exercise (October 12-15) will focus on interoperability, coordination, and synergy between the countries.

Other countries

USS Carl Vinson leading US Navy

Supercarrier USS Carl Vinson participating in Malabar naval exercise in Bay of Bengal.

USS Carl Vinson, a Nimitz-class supercarrier is leading the United States Navy along with USS Lake Champlain (Ticonderoga-class cruiser) and USS Stockdale (Arleigh Burke-class destroyer). The Japanese Navy is taking part with JS Kaga (Helicopter destroyer) and JS Murasame (destroyer). Meanwhile, the Australian Navy has pressed Her Majesty's Australian Ship or HMAS Ballarat (frigate) and HMAS Sirius (fleet replenishment vessel).

Phase one

Malabar naval exercise phase one happened in Pacific

Malabar naval exercise phase one happened at the island of Guam in the Pacific in August.

The first phase of the Malabar exercise happened between August 26-29 at the island of Guam in the Pacific. The three-day exercise featured US Navy SEALs and the Indian Navy's MARCOS, along with frontline naval ships, submarines, long-range patrol aircraft, and helicopters of the navies. This year, the Malabar exercise was divided into two phases due to COVID-19 protocols.

History

Malabar exercise started off between India, US in 1992

Malabar Naval exercise has become a symbol of Quad

The Malabar exercise started as a bilateral and annual exercise between the navies of India and the US in the year 1992. In the 2005 edition of the Malabar exercise, aircraft carriers of the US and India operated for the first time. In 2014, the Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force joined as a permanent member. In 2018, the Australian Navy became a permanent member.

China

Malabar exercise a symbol of QUAD; worry for China

China views Quad and Malabar naval exercise as a threat

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) was revived in 2017 by the US, Japan, India, and Australia. The like-minded countries aim at free movement in the seas and rules-based order in the Asia-Pacific region. Notably, China views the Quad and the Malabar exercise as a threat to its ambition in the South China Sea and the Indo-Pacific Region.