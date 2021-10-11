Card, Angrist, and Imbens win 2021 Nobel Prize in Economics

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Published on Oct 11, 2021, 04:22 pm

David Card, Joshua D. Angrist, and Guido W. Imbens won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Economics, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced on Monday. One-half of the prize was awarded to Card, while the other half jointly went to Angrist and Imbens. Notably, Monday's announcement marked the end of the 2021 Nobel Prizes. Here are more details.

Details

'Laureates provided us with new insights about labor market'

While announcing the honors, the Nobel Committee said that Card was being awarded "for his empirical contributions to labor economics." Angrist and Imbens were jointly awarded "for their methodological contributions to the analysis of causal relationships," it said. "This year's Laureates...have provided us with new insights about the labor market and shown what conclusions about cause and effect can be drawn from natural experiments."