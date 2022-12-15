Entertainment

Anees Bazmee can direct 'Hera Pheri 3' but there's catch

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 15, 2022, 10:59 am 2 min read

After Priyadarshan and Neeraj Vora, now, Anees Bazmee may direct the third part of the 'Hera Pheri' series

Hera Pheri 3 hasn't even gone on floors yet, but it has managed to remain consistently in the news due to speculations about its script, actors, and director. Director Anees Bazmee has now confirmed being approached for Hera Pheri 3. He has also revealed that producer Firoz Nadiadwala is yet to pay his dues for Welcome Back, which was released back in 2015.

Why does this story matter?

Bazmee is credited with some of the most humongous, cult classics in the Indian comedy sphere, such as Welcome, No Entry, Thank You, No Problem, Singh Is Kinng, and Ready, among others.

His association with Hera Pheri 3 comes as positive news for the loyal fans of the Hera Pheri franchise, who are currently reeling under Akshay Kumar's supposed exit from the threequel.

Bazmee isn't writing, but might direct 'Hera Pheri 3'

The Welcome helmer has confirmed saying yes to producer Nadiadwala. He told Bollywood Hungama, "The truth is I have in principle said yes to Firoz. But since I am not writing Hera Pheri 3—the producer Firoz Nadiadwala has an idea for the script and he will get someone to work on it—I can only come on board officially after I read the script."

'I am hopeful he will clear my payments'

Spilling beans on the non-payment of dues, Bazmee said, "I have not been paid fully for Welcome Back. Quite a bit of the payment is pending. But one has to move on." "If I agree to direct Hera Pheri 3...I will have to be more cautious about the payment. I am hopeful he will clear my earlier payments before Hera Pheri 3."

Meanwhile, Nadiadwala reportedly locked two different scripts

Meanwhile, reports are rife that Nadiadwala has locked two scripts: one for Kumar and the other one for Kartik Aaryan, who will be a new addition to the franchise. Bollywood Hungama shared, "The talks are on with Akshay and the issues are being sorted out...the meetings between Akshay and Firoz are happening at regular intervals. He is also meeting Kartik and his management team."