Entertainment

Everything we know about 'Chiyaan' Vikram's period drama 'Thangalaan'

Everything we know about 'Chiyaan' Vikram's period drama 'Thangalaan'

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 24, 2022, 11:06 am 2 min read

'Chiyaan' Vikram announced the title for his 61st film 'Thangalaan'

After delivering a jawdropping performance in Mani Ratnam's recently released magnum opus PS-I, 'Chiyaan' Vikram is now gearing up for his next, Thangalaan. The film will mark the Cobra actor's maiden collaboration with ace Tamil director Pa Ranjith. On Sunday (October 23), Vikram took to Twitter to share a short teaser of the film and provided a brief glance into the world of Thangalaan.

Context Why does this story matter?

One of the most sought-after actors, Vikram is known for several critically and commercially acclaimed movies such as I, Anniyan, and Pithamagan.

Thangalaan has the distinction of being his 61st film!

Moreover, Pa Ranjith is known for hard-hitting cinemas such as Sarpatta Parambarai and the recent Natchathiram Nagargiradhu.

Hence, the collaboration of these two ace artists is a dream come true for cinephiles!

Teaser Powerful background score uplifts tension, adds to the clip

The 54-second-long teaser is devoid of any dialogues, but nonetheless, packs a punch with its pulsating background score and powerful performances of the actors. The clip shows Vikram as a village/tribe leader who locks horns with British officers to fight for his fellow villagers. While Vikram looks raw and rugged in a loincloth, we also catch brief glimpses of his co-actors Malavika and Parvathy.

Twitter Post Watch the complete teaser here

Information Film will be shot in both 2D and 3D!

Thangalaan is inspired by true events. Touted to be a massive actioner, it will reportedly be shot in 2D and 3D. Thangalaan is reportedly set against the backdrop of Kolar Gold Mines before India's independence, and the teaser, too, hints at its timeframe. Per reports, Rashmika Mandanna was the first choice for the film, but once she opted out, the role went to Parvathy.

Pan-Indian aspirations Venture will be released in 5 languages

GV Prakash Kumar, who has previously created memorable melodies for films such as Soorarai Pottru, Bachelor, and Asuran, will also be working on Thangalaan's music. The cinematography department will be helmed by Kishor Kumar (Natchathiram Nagargiradhu). Thangalaan will follow suit after numerous recent South Indian films and will target pan-Indian reach. Hence, it'll release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.