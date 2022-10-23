Entertainment

'Project K' makers release intriguing poster on Prabhas's birthday

Prabhas will soon be seen in 'Project K' with Deepika Padukone

Birthday wishes are pouring in from across the industry for Rebel Star Prabhas on his 43rd birthday! Earlier on Sunday, the makers of Adipurush wished him by unveiling a new poster. Now, the team of Project K has followed suit and released an intriguing poster from the upcoming sci-fi drama. Notably, the Nag Ashwin directorial also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

Context Why does this story matter?

Expectations from Project K emanate from its stellar star cast. This is the first time that Prabhas is collaborating with Padukone, Bachchan, and Patani. Hence, if executed correctly, the movie is looking at tremendous pan-Indian reach.

Moreover, Ashwin is best known for his 2018 National Award-winning film Mahanati, so it remains to be seen if he can recreate the same success with Project K.

Poster 'Heroes are not born, they rise,' announces the poster

The poster shows an armed hand—probably that of a superhero—and the still looks like it is from a fight. It also announces Project K's probable tagline, "Heroes are not born. They rise." Sharing the poster, the makers tweeted, "Here's wishing our Darling #Prabhas a Super Happy Birthday." The poster has amplified our expectations, and we can't wait to see Prabhas's look from the film!

Twitter Post Here's how the makers wished 'Darling' Prabhas

Information Here's everything you need to know about the film

The mega-budget venture, bankrolled by Tollywood's leading production company Vyjayanthi Movies, is reportedly mounted on a whopping Rs. 500 crore budget. Veteran director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao will mentor the team attached to the venture. Dani Sanchez Lopez will be behind the camera, while Mickey J Meyer will be composing the film's music. Some sequences were earlier shot in Hyderabad's famous Ramoji Film City.

Upcoming movies Meanwhile, take a look at Prabhas' bustling professional calendar!

On January 12, Prabhas will be seen in Om Raut's Adipurush, a retelling of Ramayana, where he is playing Lord Rama/Raghava. It co-stars Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan as Janaki/Sita and Lankesh/Ravana, respectively. He will also be seen in Prashanth Neel's anxiously-awaited film Salaar on September 28, 2023. Up next, he has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and Maruthi Dasari's untitled directorial in store.