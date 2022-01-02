'Eternals' to 'Gehraiyaan': 5 movies getting OTT releases in January

'Eternals' to 'Gehraiyaan': 5 movies getting OTT releases in January

Shreya Mukherjee Mail Jan 02, 2022, 09:45 pm 2 min read

Watch these new and old movies from the comfort of your house

Even though cinema halls had resumed functioning in the last few months, the craze around streaming platforms has not died down. Now that more and more states are enforcing COVID-19 curbs again, OTT platforms are going to become your sole source of movies once more. So, streamers are making sure that you get variety. For example, these top 5 movies are premiering this month.

#1 Deepika Padukone's much-talked-about film 'Gehraiyaan' is coming to Prime Video

Gehraiyaan is probably the most anticipated upcoming OTT release on this list. Starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa, this one has all the elements to nurture its own fanfare in the digital space. Even its recently released teaser had courted quite a buzz. The Shakun Batra directorial, backed by Karan Johar, is coming to Amazon Prime Video on January 25.

#2, #3 These theatrical launches are coming to digital space this month

Another trend Indians saw in the post-pandemic age is the quick OTT release of theatrical launches. This will be true for Marvel Cinematic Universe's Eternals, too. This ensemble cast saga will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on January 12. On the other hand, south Indian film star Naga Shaurya's sports drama Lakshya is coming to Aha on January 7 after premiering in theaters in December.

Twitter Post Shaurya plays an archer in 'Lakshya'

#4 Mena 'Aladdin' Massoud will try rom-com with 'The Royal Treatment'

Coming to Netflix's roster for the month, we'll get our hands on the original film The Royal Treatment on January 20. The rom-com will star Mena Massoud (Aladdin) and Laura Marano. It's good to see Massoud in action after he lamented not getting a single audition since Aladdin's release. Meanwhile, you can stream recent Netflix releases like Don't Look Up and Minnal Murali, too.

#5 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' would arrive on Netflix soon

And, the last item on the list is an animation classic: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Also dropping on Netflix India on January 20, the action-adventure superhero movie features the journey of Miles Morales and his fellow Spider-Men (and Women). To note, its sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part-One) is coming to theaters soon as Sony had released its trailer last month.