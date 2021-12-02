Entertainment 'Lakshya': Gripping trailer promises an intense Naga Shaurya-led sports drama

Lakshya update is here! Telugu star Venkatesh Daggubati launched the trailer of this much-awaited sports drama and wrote, "Looks like a winner already!" and we agree with him on that. Led by Naga Shaurya, it has Ketika Sharma as the female lead, while Jagapathi Babu plays the main antagonist. Directed by Dheerendra Santhossh, the trailer shows Shaurya in two different phases of life.

Shaurya's last two films—Varudu Kaavalenu and Ashwathama—had a pretty decent run at the theaters. But, Lakshya will be facing stiff competition as a storm of big budget Tollywood films is arriving around its outing. Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda already has released today, while Allu Arjun's Pushpa drops December 17 and Nani's Shyam Singha Roy premieres on December 24. Let's just hope Lakshya stands out.

The trailer shows Shaurya as an archer, who goes through a tough time in his sports career. In spite of his hard work and his natural flair for archery, he faces humiliation. Everyone in his life, including his parents, don't seem to appreciate his interest in the sport. When news about his foul play in the game surfaces, even his girlfriend disregards him.

The 1:57-minute-long clip also gives us a glimpse to when Pardhu (Shaurya) makes a re-entry as a sportsman. We can see the actor's body transformation and it has left us stunned. It just goes on to show the hard work he has put in to justify his character's change. Overall, the trailer is a mix of all the elements required for a sports drama.

As far as the technical team in concerned, Raam is the cinematographer, while Kaala Bhairava has composed the deep background music, giving life to the story and the characters. Junaid Siddiqui is attached to the project as the editor. Narayan Das Narang, Puskur Rammohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar have jointly bankrolled the project. Lakshya is all set for a grand release on December 10.