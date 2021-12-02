Entertainment Up for rent: 'House of Gucci' villa, 'Home Alone' house

Up for rent: 'House of Gucci' villa, 'Home Alone' house

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 02, 2021, 06:00 pm

Why spend Christmas ‘Home Alone’? Stay at Kevin’s

After Airbnb enlisted Villa Balbiano, the mansion where House of Gucci was shot, the platform has included another interesting shooting location spot in its database. The house where Home Alone was filmed is now up for rent, just in time for Christmas. The Chris Columbus-directorial, which was themed around the occasion, was based in a home in Winnetka, Illinois, and that's up for rent.

Significance Why does this story matter?

Home Alone is the most favorite X Mas-themed film and remains so even after three decades. The strong recall value associated with the comedy drama will prove beneficial for the online vacation stay marketplace. Airbnb is slowly and steadily spreading its wings and bringing in unique stay options to lure visitors. This probably comes after the business slump it faced due to COVID-19 situation.

Details Book the 'Home Alone' house on December 8

All photos were obtained from Airbnb site All photos were obtained from Airbnb site

Coming back to the house, bookings for the same starts next Wednesday, December 8. The stay will be for a night only (for December 12), and the rental rate is Rs. 1,873 per night. Buzz McCallister, older brother of Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) will be the host. Sadly, Kevin will not be greeting the guests. Actor Devin D. Ratray had played that character.

Twitter Post Check out the tweet here

get ready to celebrate the holidays on the most boring street in the united states of america... because the timeless house where the home alone story began is officially bookable on airbnb. 🎄



filthy animals can request to book on december 7 at 1pm CT. https://t.co/HcTybz2Dd8 pic.twitter.com/JSm59Jeo1C — Airbnb (@Airbnb) December 1, 2021

Information I'm inviting one crew of mischief makers, says Buzz

"Though we're older and wiser now (I've even got my own security firm), we're never too old for holiday hijinks." "So while we're away on vacation (all of us, this time), I'm inviting one crew of mischief makers to let their inner eight-year-olds run free in my childhood home on Dec. 12," the statement from Airbnb, issued on behalf of Buzz, reads.

Information One night stay would cost you $1,128 at the property

This comes shortly after Airbnb announced that booking for Villa Balbiano starts next week. One night's stay, i.e., on March 30, 2022, in the palatial house would cost you a solid $1,128 (over Rs. 84K!) The 16th-century villa is built on a former Franciscan monastery that housed Cardinal Tolomeo Gallio. The bedroom suites have been designed by Jacques Garcia. Fancy a luxurious vacation yet?