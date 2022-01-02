These 5 celebrities just love, love plants!

These 5 celebrities just love, love plants!

Shreya Mukherjee Mail Jan 02, 2022, 06:44 pm 2 min read

Do you share adulation for plants with these celebrities?

Remember the innovative wedding reception invites Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma gave out? Alongside inviting friends and family to the event, the card also came with a sapling. Similarly, several other celebrities have been champions at going green. From intensive gardening to turning vegan to headlining campaigns to save plants, these five celebrities have made their drive for plants known. Let's dive in.

#1 Oprah Winfrey and her uber-famous rose garden

Source: Oprah.com Source: Oprah.com Source: Oprah.com

Famous television personality and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey is also known for her advocacy of plant-based food and everything green. Although she heavily harvests across the green expanse at her house in Montecito, California, her rose garden is an exquisite beauty. The garden at her teahouse—designed by master rosarian Dan Bifano—is home to Brass Band, French Lace, Marilyn Monroe, and Chris Evert varieties, among others.

#2 Jessica Alba's house is dream for all plant lovers

Fantastic Four actress Jessica Alba's California home is a treat for the eyes. Styled for Alba, her husband, producer Cash Warren, and their three children, there are multiple indoor plants in every part of the house. This is in addition to a side deck opening to a garden/open space. An avid environmentalist, she is also the co-founder of the eco-friendly brand, The Honest Co.

#3, #4 Shilpa Shetty Kundra advocates toxin-free diet with personal organic garden

Onscreen Hulk, Mark Ruffalo, is quite dedicated and vocal about the degradation of our planet. The co-founder of climate and clean energy funding organization, The Solutions Project, also uses his reach to advocate against the logging of forests for industrial usage. Also, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is another proud owner of an organic vegetable garden. The yoga enthusiast-actress often shares images of her harvest online.

#5 Channing Tatum went to Amazon while working for environment

Channing Tatum is quite invested when it comes to working for the dear flora. He has worked with PlantMed, an organization dedicated to safeguarding the destruction of Amazonian rainforests and the development of medicinal plants with the help of indigenous people. The Lost City star also served as an ambassador for the non-profit Runa Foundation, founded by an organic beverage company, Runa.

Twitter Post Tatum often shares glimpses of his work on social media

Let's show the world the power of the Amazon, while preserving it helping their communities. http://t.co/HzHfj7A9Ba pic.twitter.com/1mhcUmXo1f — Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) July 28, 2015