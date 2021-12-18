Entertainment 'The Lost City' trailer: Embark on thoroughly engaging, hilarious 'mis'adventure

Paramount Pictures is bringing together epic names like Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, and Daniel Radcliffe for an epic, hilarious ride through the jungle. Titled, The Lost City, the action-packed adventure recently received its trailer and we are hooked. Apart from Bullock and Tatum's refreshing chemistry, the teaser clip offers a significant dose of comedy, disaster, and a hint of romance. Here's a trailer breakdown.

Context Why does this story matter?

Reports of Bullock possibly collaborating with Tatum on a romantic adventure comedy started doing the rounds last year December. Then, the project was thought to be called The Lost City of D, the title of the novel Bullock writes in the film. We see a novelist (Bullock) and her cover model (Tatum) get stuck in a jungle, trying to find the fabled lost city.

Trailer Writer + cover model in jungle adventure = Crazy fun

Loretta Sage (Bullock) is a homebody whose career has been built on her series of romance-adventure tales with Alan (Tatum) serving as the cover model. Things turn difficult when "an eccentric billionaire" (Radcliffe) kidnaps Sage during her book tour, believing she can find him the lost city she wrote about in the book. Alan, to prove he's a real-life hero, comes to her rescue.

Comments Makers go deliberately funny and ridiculous

This entire plot is more or less summarized in the trailer. What works for the venture, apart from its A-class cast, is the element of ridiculous which the makers have graciously added. For example, Brad Pitt (in an extended cameo) swirls his long blonde hair while saving Sage from a war zone in slo-mo. All this while DNCE's Cake by the Ocean plays. Hilarious!

Information Movie will release in theaters next March

Earlier, Ryan Reynolds, who made the evergreen Proposal with Bullock, was said to be the male lead in this one. And, by the brand of humor displayed in the trailer, we can see him fitting well. Also, the adventure-comedy theme does remind us of Reynolds's Red Notice co-star Dwayne Johnson. Let's see what the new faces bring when the film comes out next March.