Published on Dec 22, 2021, 05:12 pm

Be it real estate, sustainable energy or technology, Leonardo DiCaprio has investments in every field

Leonardo DiCaprio is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors we have in Hollywood. Aside from winning laurels for his onscreen performances, he is quite heavily into investing. Since the 47-year-old is a vocal environmentalist, much of his financial support goes to environment-centric firms. But the actor, with an estimated $260 million net worth, has aided various technology start-ups as well. Here's a rundown.

Real estate He recently purchased Beverly Hills house for Rs. 75cr

Recent reports suggested the Titanic megastar sold his Malibu property for Rs. 78.54cr and purchased a new one in Beverly Hills for Rs. 75cr. This is not a mere address change as the private island owner is truly interested in real estate. In fact, he has sold and purchased over 12 properties in America since 1993. He also rents out many of these houses.

Timeline Widespread funding: From photo sharing website to car manufacturer

Moving to his business investments, DiCaprio began investing in start-ups as early as 2011, when he put in around $4 million in now-defunct photo/video-sharing website, Mobli. Then, he became an equity investor and an ambassador to Fisker Automotive, a car manufacturing company dedicated to environmental safety and wildlife protection. In 2015, Leo funded two more environmentally-conscious businesses—Diamond Foundry, and pillow/mattress manufacturer Casper.

Multi-faceted DiCaprio leads foundation dedicated to 'wellbeing of all Earth's inhabitants'

The What's Eating Gilbert Grape star backed Rubicon Global, a sustainable garbage collection start-up alongside investing into Runa, an organic beverage company. Leo is also a board member at Runa. In 2018, a plant-based milk brand Califia Farms also received his backing. Famously, the Academy Award winner runs The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation. This is dedicated to the "protection and wellbeing of all Earth's inhabitants."

Upcoming Appian Way Productions founder to feature in 'Don't Look Up'

Other ventures to have received the Inception actor's support are Cue (health-monitoring app), Zuli (smart-home product developer), MindMaze (virtual reality start-up), Kingo (solar power firm), and Struck Capital (a company that invests in other businesses related to the environment). Also, he has a film studio called the Appian Way Productions [The Revenant]. DiCaprio will be next seen in Adam McKay's Don't Look Up.