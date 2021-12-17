Entertainment Leonardo DiCaprio sells Malibu mansion, buys a Beverly Hills property

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 17, 2021, 05:36 pm

Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio purchased a new house in Beverly Hills for Rs. 75 crore

Leonardo DiCaprio adds another feather to his real estate portfolio cap. The star, who is awaiting the release of Don't Look Up on Netflix, has purchased a new home. According to reports, DiCaprio has sold his Malibu property for Rs. 78.54 crore and purchased a new one for Rs. 75 crore. The new address for the Academy Award winner is Beverly Hills, California.

Significance Why does this story matter?

Still from 'What’s Eating Gilbert Grape'

Did you know since 1993, the star has sold and purchased over 12 properties in areas like Palm Springs, Malibu, or/and New York City? And this is all courtesy the success of What's Eating Gilbert Grape. His love for real estate went a step ahead when he bought a private island in Belize. The 47-year old performer has also rented some of his houses.

Information DiCaprio's new Beverly Hills home has 5 bedrooms in it

Leonardo DiCaprio had sold this Malibu property in 2013

As per Architectural Digest, the 5,000sqft house consists of five bedrooms and was built in 1936. It has a cathedral ceiling in the main bedroom, along with a wrought iron railing at the stairs, and a pool view from the balcony. The modern kitchen design consists of two wine coolers. Further, the bathrooms have a tub, a huge shower, and marble wall panels.

Details Guests can rest in rooms adjoining the pool

Rooms on the ground floor have a lounge facility with a fireplace and a pool. The entertainment zone has a French door. There is also a place for guests to rest adjoining the pool, which has a grill station connected to it, for barbecue parties and gatherings. The entry gate is humongous, thus security is ensured. The outdoor space is surrounded by large hedges.

Projects DiCaprio has 'Killers of the Flower Moon' in his kitty

Meanwhile, on the work front, DiCaprio has Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by his go-to director Martin Scorsese. This sixth collaboration between DiCaprio-Scorsese also stars Robert De Niro. DiCaprio's Don't Look Up hit select theaters on December 10. It garnered mixed reviews from critics. The movie with an ensemble cast has been nominated in four categories in the 79th Golden Globe Awards.