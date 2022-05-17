Entertainment

5 famous Bollywood actors who have faced financial crisis

5 famous Bollywood actors who have faced financial crisis

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 17, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

These five famous Bollywood actors once went through major financial crisis

Even the biggest names from Bollywood have found themselves in financial crises once. National Film Award-winning actor Sarika, who has appeared in Modern Love: Mumbai, recently revealed she used to earn mere Rs. 2,000-2,700 from acting in theaters. Thus, she had to return to bigger platforms as "money ran out" during the COVID-19-induced lockdown. Here are five other prominent actors who have suffered financially.

#1 Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan once revealed in an interview that the year 2000 was not a good run for him. "In the year 2000, when the entire world was celebrating the new century, I was celebrating my disastrous fortune. There were no films, no money, and no company." In addition, his properties were mortgaged, too. After Mohabbatein, however, his career was back on track.

#2 Shah Rukh Khan

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has appeared in many blockbuster films in the past and will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's next film Dunki. However, things were not always this way for him. The actor had emptied his pockets to make the film Ra.One in 2011. The film included a huge investment but it fell flat at the box office, leaving him bankrupt.

#3 Preity Zinta

The actor tried her hand at producing films with Ishkq in Paris, which was released in the year 2013. Unfortunately for Preity Zinta, the film did not fare well and was even called a "super-flop." This movie landed her in a financial crisis. She was caught in huge debts and was reportedly even unable to pay the crew of the film as well.

#4 Raj Kapoor

Raj Kapoor was known as a legendary director and the "showman" of Bollywood. However, his iconic Mera Naam Joker (1970) was the film that landed him in trouble. Kapoor was left bankrupt after the ambitious project did not perform well at the box office. Rishi Kapoor once revealed that his father had managed to turn things around with the success of Bobby (1973).

#5 Avtar Kishan Hangal

Avtar Kishan Hangal was an Indian freedom fighter, a stage actor, and also a character actor in Hindi films. The star was famous for his roles in films like Sholay and Aaina. Irrespective of that, his financial condition was very rocky and he could not even afford to pay his medical bills. Salman Khan and others came to his aid during his final years.