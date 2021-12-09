Entertainment 'Soch Liya' review: Soothing sad song, simplicity in emotions

'Soch Liya' review: Soothing sad song, simplicity in emotions

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 09, 2021, 01:00 pm

Did you listen to 'Soch Liya' song from 'Radhe Shyam'?

After releasing Aashiqui Aa Gayi, makers of Radhe Shyam have unveiled another song. Titled Soch Liya, the song picturized on the leads, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, is high on emotions. Beautifully crooned by Mithoon and Arijit Singh, the song depicts sadness associated with a romantic relationship. You can watch it on the official YouTube channel of T-Series. And, here is our review.

Song Crooned by Mithoon and Singh, the song has meaningful lyrics

Mithoon's composition is a mix of piano, guitar, and drums and if given a chance, I would play the prelude on a loop. The sad tune of the track is soothing. And we have singers Mithoon and Arijit Singh successfully blending in to re-create their magic, but Soch Liya belongs to Singh. Manoj Muntashir's meaningful words can push anyone to introspect about life.

Video Misunderstanding between lead actors amid beautiful visuals, picturesque locales

The 3:34-minute-long clip starts with a beautiful background of Florence, soaked in snow. Looks like there's a misunderstanding between Prabhas and Hegde. The video also us gives a glimpse of their happy times shared in the past. The European-style houses, lake, churches, autumn leaves, waterfall in the background justify the film's high budget. Hope the song takes the narrative ahead in the film.

Twitter Post Listen to the song here

Resemblance Song has the intensity as 'Jo Tu Mera Humdard Hai'

Mithoon and Singh's collaboration has mostly given us memorable tracks. Who can forget Tum Hi Ho from Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Aashiqui 2? Or even Jo Tu Mera Hum Dard Hai from Ek Villian, another Kapoor-led film. It also carries the same intensity as Soch Liya. All the songs are powerful, high on emotions, and have been sung beautifully by Singh.

Verdict 'Soch Liya' increases excitement surrounding the film

The song is currently trending at number three on YouTube music and has over 91L views and we know why. Verdict: The T-Series song takes home 4 stars, while the MV gets 3.5/5. You can check out the track here. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the multilingual project also features Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Sasha Chettri, and Kunaal Roy Kapur in prominent roles.