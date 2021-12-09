Entertainment 'Hawkeye' episode 4 review: Black Widow assassin enters the equation

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 09, 2021, 12:30 pm

Fourth episode of 'Hawkeye' comes with multiple revelations

The fourth episode of the Disney+ Hotstar show, Hawkeye, is here. At 39-minutes, this episode might be the shortest in length but it gives us some interesting revelations, along with a major Marvel character's cameo (read to know whose). As Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) says in the episode: "Things get very real, very quickly" here. Read our review. Beware of spoilers.

Plot Barton and Bishop uncover some ties of Tracksuit Mafia

Picking up from where a fantastic episode-3 ended, Barton and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) are snooping around archives of Bishop Security for information on the Tracksuit Mafia. Bishop's mother, Eleanor, and her fiance Jack Duquesne catch them, leading to an awkward yet fun tete-a-tete. Conveying a bit of Christmas warmth, this episode gives us multiple warm moments between the lead characters.

Who dat? There's no end to Barton-Bishop's enemies as another one enters

But nothing is fine as Barton finds out Duquesne is not really clean and is tied to the Mafia gang, led by Maya Lopez [who was introduced in the last episode]. In order to wrap up things nicely, once and for all, the amusing superhero duo ends up in clandestine roof-top combat with Lopez by the end. Also, an assailant (not-so-surprising reveal) greets them.

Do you know? Finally, Natasha gets her due remembrance in Marvel show

Fans have often complained about Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) not getting due remembrance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after her heroic death in Avengers: Endgame. She finally gets it here. This makes sense as Barton was her best friend and was present during her death.

Spoilers ahead! Make way, for Yelena Belova is here!

Yelena Belova was introduced as Natasha Romanoff's sister in the movie 'Black Widow'

Marvel fans who have watched the movie Black Widow know during the end credits, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) was recruited by Julia Louis-Dreyfus's Contessa Valentina to kill Barton. And, she enters the scene today. Guaranteed after last week's major tease, we were all waiting for supervillain Kingpin to have an entry as Lopez's boss and the "actual" villain, but Belova's entry is equally welcome.

Season 2? There's lot to be tied before finale, episode-4 gets 3.5/5

Realizing a Black Widow assassin is on his back, Barton declares he will work alone. But if we have seen anything of Bishop's character, we can say she'll be back. The worry is somewhere else. With only two episodes left for the finale, we don't know how everything will be wrapped up. Is Season-2 coming? Overall, episode-4 feels like an intense filler. Verdict: 3.5/5.