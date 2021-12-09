Entertainment 'Pakka Commercial': Rs. 1.5 crore demanded for a single song?

'Pakka Commercial': Rs. 1.5 crore demanded for a single song?

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Twitter Published on Dec 09, 2021, 11:36 am

In 'Pakka Commercial,' Gopichand and Raashii Khanna play lawyers

Last month we got the engaging trailer of Pakka Commercial, starring Telugu star Gopichand and Raashii Khanna, which garnered over 4 million views in just 24 hours! This proves that the film is much-awaited and its director Maruthi is taking every step to make this action-comedy entertainer a hit. And this means lavish sets, resulting in a spike in the film's budget.

Significance Why does the story matter?

Gopichand's last film Seetimaarr was released this September when theaters weren't functioning in their pre-pandemic glory. Still the film clicked. It did good upon its Disney+ Hotstar premiere on October 15 too. His next, Aaradugula Bullet was also a hit in the OTT. Further, given that Pakka Commercial is Maruthi's first big ticketer after the massive success of Prati Roju Pandage makes it worth.

Information The song will feature both the lead actors

Reports suggest that the director wants to present Pakka Commercial in a stylish manner and hence has asked the film's producer to shell out Rs. 1.5 crore. And this is just for a song! An elaborate set will be erected and the film's team will head there soon to shoot the track that will feature Khanna and Gopichand. Both the actors are playing lawyers.

Details 'Pakka Commercial' is slated for a March 18, 2022 release

Apart from the lead actors, the film also features Sathyaraj, Anasuya Bharadwaj (who is awaiting the release of Pushpa), Kiran Talasila, Rao Ramesh, Sai Krishna, Saptagiri, and Ramana Reddy in key supporting roles. Being bankrolled by UV Creations and Hyderabad-based Geetha Arts, owned by ace producer Allu Aravind, Pakka Commercial is slated for next March 18 release. Maruthi has also written the film.

Career Khanna has her hands full with several interesting projects

Image obtained from Raashii Khanna's Twitter account

While Gopichand's only release for now is Pakka Commercial, Khanna has her hands full. Her next is Thank You, co-starring Naga Chaitanya, which won't be a digital release, makers clarified yesterday. So let us wait for its theatrical premiere date announcement. Other than these two, she has Sardar in waiting. The Tamil spy thriller co-features Karthi. Thiruchitrambalam, and Methavi round up her films' slate.