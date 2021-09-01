'Seetimarr' trailer: It is all about women empowerment and kabaddi

Written by Samanth Lanka Mail Last updated on Sep 01, 2021, 06:02 pm

'Seetimaarr' trailer got launched recently

Trailer of Gopichand and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Seetimaarr got launched recently. Touted as a commercial film, the clip was dropped by Telugu star Ram Pothineni, who said, "A BIG Screen experience for sure! (sic)" Produced by Srinivasaa Silver Screen, the movie will see a theatrical release on September 10, the day Ganesh Chaturthi gets celebrated this year. Sampath Nandi has helmed the movie.

Both Gopichand and Bhatia play Kabaddi coaches

Seetimaarr is centered around the game of kabaddi, and the trailer attempts to showcase the discrimination women face in the sports world. In the clip, we see Gopichand's Karthik Subrahmanyam holding a whistle, which means he is a coach. Bhatia plays a character named Jwala Reddy, also a coach. Dialogues are snappy, and Bhumika Chawla's appearance ups the curiosity and anticipation around this release.

We do get some 'Chak De! India' vibes!

The director has taken a direct dig at how society stops women from realizing their dreams. While Subrahmanyam is tough when it comes to training his women teammates, he also comforts them when they face any crisis. The 2.01-minute-long trailer also has scenes of kabaddi match, and these visuals definitely stand out. But, to be honest, we do get some Chak De! India vibes!

Rao Ramesh and Tarun Arora play the antagonists in this

People are excited about Seetimaarr because this is the first time Gopichand and Bhatia are acting in a sports film. While Mani Sharma handles the music, Soundar Rajan has been given the charge of cinematography. The action scenes have been choreographed by Stunt Shiva, Venkat, Real Satish, and Stunt Jashva. Rao Ramesh and Tarun Arora appear as antagonists, pretty violent ones at that.

For now, Gopichand and Bhatia are busy with other projects

Apart from this, Gopichand is also busy with Pakka Commercial, shooting of which is going on currently. Raashii Khanna is his co-star for the film. Meanwhile, Bhatia, who was last seen in web series November Story, has many interesting projects lined up. She has Bole Chudiyan, Queen remake That Is Mahalakshmi, Andhadhun Telugu remake Maestro and sequel to F2: Fun and Frustration, F3.