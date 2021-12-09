Entertainment 'Chhorii' is second-best rated film for Nushrratt Bharuccha on IMDb

'Chhorii' is second-best rated film for Nushrratt Bharuccha on IMDb

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 09, 2021, 09:58 am

Nushrratt Bharuccha's 'Chhorii' has become her second-best rated film on IMDb

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha greeted us with her first major solo venture, Chhorii late last month, impressing us with her flair. Her performance and Vishal Furia's direction earned accolades from all sectors. The appreciation is getting reflected in terms of the IMDb rating as well. The horror film has now become the Ajeeb Daastaans actress' second-best-rated project on the platform. Here are the details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Source: Wikipedia

The Internet Movie Database or simply IMDb is one of the most popular sources for movie, television, and celebrity content. Viewers assess a show's worth [of it being watchable] on the basis of its IMDb score. This score is calculated from the average of all the viewers' individual ratings on the platform. Undoubtedly, a film's high IMDb score lends credibility to an artist's capability.

Data Currently, 'Chhorii' boasts 7.2 out of 10 score

Source: Amazon Prime Video India

Getting back to Chhorii, the Hindi adaptation to the Marathi venture Lapachhapi has managed a fairly high score of 7.2 out of 10 on the platform at the time of writing. Debuting on IMDb with 7.9/10, the score for the film is likely to fluctuate as more people will watch it and score. Currently, only 3,100 people have rated it there.

Scores Only 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' sits ahead of 'Chhorii'

Chhorii is tied at second place with Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. In fact, the first film of the franchise, Pyaar Ka Punchnama is Bharuccha's highest-rated venture (7.6/10). Both have at least 10,000 more votes than Chhorii. Her film LSD: Love, Sex Aur Dhokha and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety both have 7.1/10, followed by her latest projects, namely Dream Girl (7/10) and Chhalaang (6.8/10).

Film What are you waiting for? Watch 'Chhorii' on Amazon Prime

Source: Amazon Prime Video India

Coming to Chhorii, the movie saw Bharuccha play Sakshi, a heavily pregnant woman who is forced to take refuge in an isolated village due to some loan sharks. Things go dark when she discovers an eerie tale of witchcraft and horror. Is the story true or does something murkier lie behind that? Watch the film on Amazon Prime Video to know the answer.