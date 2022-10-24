Entertainment

'Drishyam 2' offers Diwali special discount on tickets!

'Drishyam 2' offers Diwali special discount on tickets!

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 24, 2022, 01:00 pm 2 min read

Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer 'Drishyam 2' will release on November 18

The team of Drishyam 2 just made our Diwali even more luminous! The makers have offered a 25% discount on tickets booked on Monday and Tuesday (October 24 and 25). The offer will be applicable only for the release day (November 18). The Abhishek Pathak directorial is a sequel to the 2015's thriller Drishyam and is headlined by Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna.

Context Why does this story matter?

Several theaters across the county reported houseful shows on National Cinema Day (September 23), which triggered a conversation in the industry about slashing ticket prices.

Last month, tickets for Brahmastra, Chup, and Dhokha: Round D Corner were priced at Rs. 100 (excluding GST) between September 26-29.

Amitabh Bachchan-Rashmika Mandanna's Goodbye, too, had offered tickets at Rs. 150 on its release day (October 7).

Devgn took to social media to share the exciting update. He wrote, "Aap sab ke liye ek special Diwali gift! Book advance tickets of #Drishaym2 for 18th November at 25% off. Offer valid only on 24th and 25th of October." To recall, earlier, the makers had offered a 50% discount on tickets booked on October 2, a date that's crucial to the film's plot.

Twitter Post Here's what Devgn posted

Aap sab ke liye ek special Diwali gift!



Book advance tickets of #Drishyam2 for 18th November at 25% off.

Offer valid only on 24th and 25th of October. #Drishyam2Trailer Out Now #Drishyam2On18Nov pic.twitter.com/dIny0kJETx — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 24, 2022

Recent A few days ago, the film's trailer was also unveiled

Recently, the team of the anxiously-awaited mystery thriller unveiled the film's trailer, which focused on the cat-and-mouse chase that will unfold in the sequel. The trailer also revealed that the story will pick up from where Drishyam concluded, and Vijay Salgaonkar (Devgn) will now be tackling not just one but two cops at once. Khanna's confrontational scenes with Devgn especially stole the show.

Information Here's everything else you need to know about the film

Drishyam 2 also stars Shriya Saran, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta. It has been written by director-producer Jeetu Joseph and Aamil Keeyan Khan (Runway 34). Devi Sri Prasad (Pushpa) composed the music while the cinematography has been helmed by Sudhir K Chaudhary (Section 375). Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak have bankrolled the film.

Do you know? Tabu and Devgn have worked in nine movies together!

Drishyam 2 is one of the nine films that star Tabu and Devgn together. Others are Vijaypath, Drishyam, Haqeeqat, Golmaal Again, Thakshak, De De Pyaar De, Bholaa, and Fitoor. Out of these, Bholaa, which Devgn has also directed, will release on March 30, 2023.