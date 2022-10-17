Entertainment

'Drishyam2' trailer promises intense cat-and-mouse game backed by powerful performances

'Drishyam2' trailer promises intense cat-and-mouse game backed by powerful performances

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 17, 2022, 02:27 pm 2 min read

'Drishyam 2' will release in theaters on November 18

It's time to reopen the case! Vijay Salgaonkar and his family will be back on November 18 to deal with their case that was left unresolved back in 2015. Ahead of its theatrical release, the makers of mystery-thriller Drishyam 2 unveiled a fast-paced, nuanced trailer on Monday. The Abhishek Pathak directorial stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles.

Context Why does this story matter?

Drishyam (2015) was an edge-of-the-seat thriller and was appreciated for its multilayered narrative, Devgn's and Tabu's performances, and unpredictable twists.

It was the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Drishyam (2013) starring Mohanlal.

The Malayalam Drishyam 2 (2021) was also a big hit and was lauded critically and commercially, so it remains to be seen if the Hindi version can follow suit, too.

Trailer takeaways Khanna and Devgn's confrontational scenes steal the show

The trailer brings back all the actors we saw in the first part, which further lends a highly authentic feel to the sequel. The story picks up from where the first part ended, as we see that Salgaonkar will now be tackling not just one but two cops at once. Khanna has a dominating presence, and his confrontational scenes with Devgn especially raise expectations.

Twitter Post Watch the complete trailer here

Shabdon pe nahin, drishyon pe dhyaan do. Kyunki shabdon mein, jhoot chupne ki jagah dhoond hi leta hai.#Drishyam2Trailer Out Now

Case Reopens on 18th November, 2022 pic.twitter.com/ePHkWCUIpB — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 17, 2022

Recent update Khanna's first-look poster featured him playing chess

A few days ago, the makers had dropped Khanna's first-look poster, which featured him looking intense and serious while playing chess. It's a poignant imagery since Drishyam's plot is a game of wits and well-thought-out, timely moves. Reportedly, the Hulchul actor will be seen playing a "tough, smart, savvy, sharp cop who is on Devgn's tail and determined to pin the charge on him."

Information Here's everything you need to know about 'Drishyam 2'

Drishyam 2 has been written by director-producer Jeetu Joseph and Aamil Keeyan Khan (Runway 34). Devi Sri Prasad (Pushpa) composed the music while the cinematography has been helmed by Sudhir K Chaudhary (Section 375). Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak have bankrolled the film. Interestingly, Drishyam 2 is one of the nine films that star Tabu and Devgn together.

Do you know? Is 'Drishyam' franchise based on this famous Japanese novel?

Though the makers haven't confirmed it, the Drishyam franchise is said to be loosely based on Keigo Higashino's bestseller The Devotion of Suspect X. Interestingly, Sujoy Ghosh is adapting the book into a Netflix untitled film, marking Kareena Kapoor Khan's OTT debut.