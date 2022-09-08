Entertainment

Birthday special: Looking at Ronnie Screwvala's upcoming projects

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 08, 2022, 11:01 am 2 min read

Producer Ronnie Screwvala turned 60 on Thursday. Happy birthday!

Ronnie Screwvala is a towering name in the Bollywood production space. The veteran producer has backed several notable films over the years which now have the distinction of being some of Indian cinema's finest work. Some examples include Swades, Jodhaa Akbar, A Wednesday, Chennai Express, and Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! On his 60th birthday, let's look at some upcoming films backed by the producer-entrepreneur.

#1 'Sam Bahadur'

Sam Bahadur has been making waves even though we need to wait for some time to savor the Meghna Gulzar directorial. The Vicky Kaushal-fronted film will narrate the story of India's first Field Marshal, who, throughout his four-decade-long Army career, was part of five wars and is credited with leading India to victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. It'll tentatively release in 2023.

#2 'Mission Majnu'

Sidharth Malhotra's long-delayed Mission Majnu is expected to premiere on OTT later this year. Helmed by Shantanu Bagchi, it has been written by Sumit Bhateja, Aseem Arrora, and Parveez Sheikh. The film is described as "the untold story of India's most audacious and daring covert operation in the heart of Pakistan." It co-stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sharib Hashmi, Parmeet Sethi, and Kumud Mishra.

#3 'Pippa'

Starring Ishaan Khatter, Soni Razdan, and Mrunal Thakur, Pippa is another ambitious patriotic film being backed by Screwvala. The Raja Menon (Airlift) directorial is based on Balram Singh Mehta's The Burning Chaffees. Singh Mehta is a veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who fought on the eastern front during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. The first teaser was unveiled on Independence Day.

#4 'Tarla'

Huma Qureshi-fronted Tarla is an eagerly anticipated project which will chronicle the life of famous food writer and chef Tarla Dalal. The film, which will mark the directorial debut of Piyush Gupta, has been co-produced by Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Notably, in 2007, Dalal became the first Indian to be accorded with the prestigious Padma Shri in the culinary skills category.

#5 'Tejas'

Another story that will underline nationalistic fervor, Kangana Ranaut-fronted Tejas is expected to release next year. It has been in the news for a while but hasn't been able to make its way to theaters yet due to the pending VFX work. It will focus on the IAF's decision to "induct women into combat roles, the courageous journey of an IAF pilot."