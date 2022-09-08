Entertainment

Trailer of Mammootty's 'Rorschach' promises an intense, dark mystery thriller

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 08, 2022, 10:30 am 2 min read

The makers of Mammootty's 'Rorschach' dropped its trailer on Wednesday.

On the 71st birthday of Mollywood megastar Mammootty, the makers of his upcoming film Rorschach unveiled the intense trailer on Wednesday. Besides, a day before his birthday, the makers of his other upcoming film Christopher unveiled his first look from the venture. With these updates, the fans of Mammukka received the much-needed treats to celebrate his birthday. Read on for more.

Ever since Rorschach was announced it has been making the headlines.

Filmmaker Nissam Basheer is helming the project and it has been grabbing attention with all the quirky posters that the makers released so far as a part of the film's promotional activities.

Along with the trailer, the makers have also announced that the film will be released soon.

The nail-biting trailer starts with montages of mysterious visuals with a woman talking about death and unfulfilled wishes in the background. We are then introduced to a house that is all things spooky. Mammootty comes as Luke Antony, who has returned from the UK. But locals don't seem to be happy about his return. It finishes off with a masked man blackmailing someone.

On the other hand, the poster of Christopher released on Tuesday showed Mammootty sitting on an armchair, looking at his wristwatch. The dark poster highlighted the megastar's face, which carried a worried look. We can see the words, "Where law stops, justice begins" on the poster. B Unnikrishnan, whose previous directorial venture was Mohanlal's Aaraattu has helmed this project.

The megastar has a huge lineup of films in various stages of production. He has a Tamil-Malayalam bilingual drama Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam directed by acclaimed filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery. He also has a Telugu film titled Agent, which will have him playing a negative role. The 71-year-old will lead Bilal with Amal Neerad and an anthology based on MT Vasudevan Nair's short stories.