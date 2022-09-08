Entertainment

Your ultimate guide to Disney's upcoming D23 Expo 2022

Written by Yvonne Jacob Sep 08, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

D23 Expo will kick off on September 9. (Photo credit: D23)

We are days away from one of Disney's biggest events of all time! The "House of Mouse" will be celebrating all things entertainment during the D23 Expo 2022 that will be held on Friday (September 9). Adding to the excitement, Disney has also revealed its lineup for the convention that will run from Friday (September 9) to Sunday (September 11). Read on.

Context Why does this story matter?

The event will be the first D23 Expo since the COVID-19 pandemic which was held in 2019—also the year when Disney introduced its Disney+ streaming service.

The convention will also mark the early celebration of the entertainment giant's 100th anniversary.

One can expect major updates and announcements on Marvel, Disney, and Pixar show, along with the Star Wars franchise during the event.

Day 1 Marvel games, awards function to kickstart event

On Day 1, the Expo will begin with an awards ceremony to recognize the contribution of artists and visionaries. This will be followed by Disney and Marvel Games Showcase for announcements and reveals for upcoming games. There will also be a Disney for Scores podcast to celebrate Marvel music, a panel with the newest class of Disney Legends, and the D23 Expo Mousequerade 2022.

Day 2 'Black Panther 2,' 'Guardians,' 'Star Wars' trailers expected to drop

Day 2 will have a Marvel Comics panel that will celebrate 60 years of The Amazing Spider-Man. We might also get another trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and a glimpse at Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special since both are scheduled to release this year. Details about Andor, The Mandalorian, The Bad Batch, Boba Fett, and Indiana Jones will be shared as well.

Information How, when can you watch the D23 Expo?

Although tickets for the much-awaited event are already sold out, you can watch the event live from your home by going to the D23 Expo website for the live stream. In addition to this, the event will also stream across all D23 social media handles like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch. Don't forget to catch other announcements related to Disney on Day 3!